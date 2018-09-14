Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Force India's major new update revealed

shares
comments
Force India's major new update revealed
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Co-author: Giorgio Piola
Sep 14, 2018, 8:59 AM

Force India has revealed a major update to its Formula 1 car at the Singapore Grand Prix, as the team bids to continue its recovery up the standings.

After the uncertainty of the summer when the Silverstone-based outfit was put in administration, its takeover by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll has put its development programme back on track.

And amid its push for points, the team revealed major changes to its car in Singapore on Friday that it hopes will help its challenge.

Racing Point Force India side technical detail

Racing Point Force India side technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The changes include revisions to the front wing, plus as can be seen above new mirror mountings. Also, the leading edge of the vertical element has been pushed back and arched over to meet chassis. The footplate serration has been tweaked and the number of floor strakes doubles from three to six.

Racing Point Force India technical detail

Racing Point Force India technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ahead of the rear tyre, the floor edge has been upturned and a small flap added above. The team has also closed off the edge slots and made them fully enclosed holes (metal work), as the new regulations permit.

The team is also running a new diffuser that should be especially useful for the high-downforce Marina Bay circuit.

Racing Point Force India rear technical detail

Racing Point Force India rear technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sergio Perez thinks the updates are essential for Force India, which is now seventh in the constructors' championship standings – 20 points behind McLaren.

"Basically now is the time that we have to deliver," said Perez. "We are quite optimistic about the upgrades.

"Generally, Singapore is not the greatest track for us. So hopefully we can be competitive this weekend and score a lot of points with both cars."

Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wing detail

Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

McLaren target

Perez thinks it would be incredible if Force India manages to overhaul McLaren.

However, he says he is more interested to work out at the end of the season where Force India would have finished if its had not had its points up until the Belgian Grand Prix wiped away.

"It would be amazing if we manage to beat McLaren before the end of this season. Really amazing," he said. "But to me, that's irrelevant.

"To me, I want to do my calculation after Abu Dhabi, how many points we've scored this year and if we finish fourth or not. That's very easy mathematics to do. That's my biggest target to theoretically finish fourth at the end of the year."

If Force India had kept its 59 points from the first half of the year, it would currently be fourth in the standings on 91 points – which is five ahead of Renault.

Next Formula 1 article
Vettel says he is his "biggest enemy" in F1 title fight

Previous article

Vettel says he is his "biggest enemy" in F1 title fight

Next article

Live: Follow Singapore GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Singapore GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Teams Racing Point Force India
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.