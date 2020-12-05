Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
QU in
01 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Fittipaldi set for back of grid start after PU penalties

shares
comments
Fittipaldi set for back of grid start after PU penalties
By:

Haas Formula 1 driver Pietro Fittipaldi is set to start the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, his maiden F1 race, from the back of the grid after earning power unit penalties.

The Brazilian, who takes over Romain Grosjean’s PU season allocation, received a new energy store and a new control electronics for FP3 on Saturday.

Both changes earn 10 place penalties as the first extra element of each type, which automatically sends him to the back of grid, as an FIA stewards' decision confirmed.

Read Also:

Fittipaldi enjoyed a solid first day with Haas on Friday, taking 19th place in FP1 after damaging his tyres when he locked up, and then 18th in FP2.

“It’s been a year since I’ve driven an F1 car, eight months since I’ve driven anything on track,” he said.

“I took the day step-by-step, I just kept my focus and kept calm. I was really happy with the day. The team has helped me with everything, the engineers did a great job talking me through things, and the mechanics have done a great job as well.

“The only set-back was in FP1, we had a lock-up that damaged my tyres, I couldn’t do any further running. I kept my cool and we just went into FP2 and got through our run plan.”

Team boss Guenther Steiner said on Friday that Fittipaldi had settled in well, and noted that it was too early to discuss whether he will retain the reserve role in 2021.

“He really prepared well for it over the last week since we told him he is going to race instead of Romain,” said Steiner.

“He prepared himself and we just have to let the weekend come to us and try to make progress with him.

“I don’t know really yet what he is going to do next year, whether he is going back to race in some other series, We haven’t really talked about that one. But Pietro became a friend to the team in the two years he is with us.”

Related video

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens

Next article

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers Pietro Fittipaldi
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops Sakhir practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops Sakhir practice

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes
WRC WRC / Stage report

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

Renault: Racing Point's challenge of Alonso test "a bit rich"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Racing Point's challenge of Alonso test "a bit rich"

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake

Latest news

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3

Fittipaldi set for back of grid start after PU penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Fittipaldi set for back of grid start after PU penalties

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens

Wolff: Russell’s display won’t impact Hamilton contract talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Russell’s display won’t impact Hamilton contract talks

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

7h
2
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3

35min
3
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

1h
4
Formula 1

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens

1h
5
Formula 1

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops Sakhir practice

22h

Latest news

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Verstappen heads Bottas in FP3

Fittipaldi set for back of grid start after PU penalties
Formula 1

Fittipaldi set for back of grid start after PU penalties

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens

Wolff: Russell’s display won’t impact Hamilton contract talks
Formula 1

Wolff: Russell’s display won’t impact Hamilton contract talks

Mercedes: Sakhir not a shootout between Russell, Bottas for 2022
Formula 1

Mercedes: Sakhir not a shootout between Russell, Bottas for 2022

Latest videos

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.