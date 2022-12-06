Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" once F1 career is over Next / Tsunoda: Fastest driver will lead AlphaTauri F1 in 2023
Formula 1 News

FIA: "No doubt" floor changes for 2023 were right thing to do

The FIA believes there is “no doubt” it did the right thing by changing Formula 1’s floor rules for 2023 to combat porpoising.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
FIA: "No doubt" floor changes for 2023 were right thing to do
Listen to this article

Following the overhaul of the technical regulations for this year and the return of ground effect, a number of teams encountered severe porpoising through pre-season testing.

Although many teams made changes to their cars to combat the issue, the recurring problems prompted the FIA to intervene on safety grounds mid-season, introducing a new metric to measure how much the cars were bouncing.

This was followed by a bigger change for next year, raising the height of the floor edges in a move that initially faced resistance from other teams before a compromise was struck.

Mercedes was one of the worst-hit teams when it came to porpoising, but its rivals argued that the issue had disappeared towards the end of the season, suggesting the rules changes for next year were not needed.

But in Abu Dhabi, cars were seen porpoising once again, suggesting the problem had not been remedied through the season.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the porpoising in Abu Dhabi justified the rule changes, the FIA’s head of single-seaters, Nikolas Tomabzis, said he had “no doubt we did the right thing.”

"We tried to find a pragmatic, short-term solution and a medium-term solution,” Tombazis said, referring to the AOR metric that came into force mid-season.

“It won’t necessarily dissipate [porpoising] completely, but it will be a step less.”

Mechanics and marshals clear the grid as the drivers prepare to start the race

Mechanics and marshals clear the grid as the drivers prepare to start the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff felt the bumpy track characteristics at the Yas Marina Circuit had caused the issue to return, forcing “a bit of a compromise” on set-ups.

He felt it was an “important” reminder that proposing was still an issue F1 had to tackle with the rule changes, justifying the FIA’s tweaks for 2023.

“You come to a conclusion that it’s not a problem any more, and then you find a track which is not even the worst in terms of bouncing and the porpoising, and the bouncing and the poor ride is back,” said Wolff.

“I think it’s good to have that here."

George Russell had been one of the most vocal figures in favour of the floor changes for 2023, and he was confident it would be a step forward after porpoising emerged again in Abu Dhabi.

“The changes the FIA are making with the raised floor edge is going to be an improvement in that regard,” said Russell.

“It definitely adds quite a lot of fatigue. I forgot what it was like to drive with the car bouncing around through the corners, downward straight a little bit.

“So I'll be happy if I turn up to Bahrain next year with none of that.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" once F1 career is over
Previous article

Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" once F1 career is over
Next article

Tsunoda: Fastest driver will lead AlphaTauri F1 in 2023

Tsunoda: Fastest driver will lead AlphaTauri F1 in 2023
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023
Formula 1

FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023

FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023
Formula 1

FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

IndyCar still working on improved aeroscreen vision in wet
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar still working on improved aeroscreen vision in wet

The NTT IndyCar Series is honing in on a solution to the vision problems that several drivers suffered due to the aeroscreen in the rain-soaked Grand Prix of Indianapolis last year.

Le Mans 24 Hours to reserve 15 slots for LMP2 cars in 2024
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours to reserve 15 slots for LMP2 cars in 2024

A minimum of 15 grid spots at the Le Mans 24 Hours will be reserved for LMP2 cars if the class is dropped from the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023

The FIA has announced it will double teams’ cost cap allowance for each Formula 1 sprint race in 2023, but has ditched the exemptions for accident damage.

ARCA East champ Sammy Smith joins JGR's 2023 Xfinity lineup
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

ARCA East champ Sammy Smith joins JGR's 2023 Xfinity lineup

Two-time ARCA East champion Sammy Smith is moving fulltime to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
6 h
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon Prime

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.