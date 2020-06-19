There have also been further refinements to the rules for future seasons as the FIA, F1 and the teams continue to seek ways of controlling costs.

Grid, race suspension and resumption, and podium procedures have all been adapted to deal with the new protocols. Curfew rules have been adjusted to allow for the social distancing rules.

Pirelli’s request to standardise tyre allocations to compensate for the fluid calendar has also been approved.

The changes to the 2020 sporting regulations are as follows:

Ability for the Stewards to operate remotely in exceptional circumstances, should the conditions require it

Adjustments to team curfew periods because of working conditions under social distancing

Amendments to the tyre allocation regulations to give greater operational flexibility to the FIA and Pirelli

Introduction of Team Personnel Limits at the starting grid

Adjustments to the certain race procedures (start, race resumption, etc.)

Definition of the Podium Ceremony for Open and Closed Events to cater for COVID-19 restrictions

For the 2020 and ’21 technical regulations there have been “adjustments and refinements” to the list of homologated components announced last month, and which defines what parts of the cars are frozen and how the token system works. In addition, a new rule has been added related to the “partial-load fuel mass flow rate” as the FIA continues to clamp down on fuel usage.

For 2021 there are refinements to the aerodynamic testing restrictions in the sporting regulations.

Two intriguing additions to the technical regulations are a limit to the number of software versions a team can use in a year, and a limit to the number of fuel formulations and engine oil specifications that can be approved in a year.