FIA abolishes presidential term limits at Macau meetings
The rule change allows FIA presidents and the heads of other bodies to serve beyond the previous 12-year limit
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images
The FIA's Extraordinary General Assemblies in Macau has voted to remove term limits for its bodies, including the FIA presidency, in a move seen as president Mohammed Ben Sulayem continuing to consolidate his power.
At this week's gathering in Macau, FIA member clubs and delegates from around the world voted through a raft of changes to the motorsport governing body's statutes and its internal regulations. Deep within the FIA's release on the key takeaways from the assemblies, it mentioned that "the term limits have been removed from FIA bodies".
The FIA explained the measure, which is understood to have been brought forward by Ben Sulayem and voted through by an overwhelming majority, is bringing those statutes in line with other FIA bodies, which also didn't have term limits.
"The FIA statutes have been updated to establish a consistent approach to term limits across all FIA bodies, in line with the world councils and the senate," an FIA spokeperson said. "The proposed amendments were approved by a supermajority at the Extraordinary General Assemblies. FIA bodies retain full authority to democratically elect officeholders they deem appropriate."
Furthermore, the FIA has reinforced eligibility criteria making it tougher for presidential candidates to be electable.
"The eligibility criteria for the president of the FIA have been strengthened and are more in line with the existing eligibility criteria for the other candidates on the Presidential List," the statement read.
"The name of the nominations committee has been changed to 'eligibility assessment committee', to ensure better alignment between the body’s name and its responsibilities."
The strengthened criteria would require any prospective candidates to demonstrate significant experience within an FIA member or body.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
In theory, the statute changes would allow an incumbent to continue ruling the FIA indefinitely unless voted out or hitting the 70-year age limit before standing for election.
Ben Sulayem (64), who was re-elected unopposed at the end of 2025 for a second four-year term, would be eligible for a third term in 2029 regardless of the change. He would then hit the age limit during his third term, which would bar him from seeking a fourth, unless he were to make a move to eradicate that final barrier as well in subsequent general assemblies.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
IROC to hold support race to IndyCar Freedom 250 in Washington D.C.
FIA abolishes presidential term limits at Macau meetings
Pierre Gasly finally receives Monaco GP trophy after Alpine penalty appeal
George Russell: Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton a "huge threat" to F1 2026 title bid
Explaining the push and pull factors of Formula 1 suspension
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first
The challenge ahead of F1's future engineering hopefuls
What next for Formula 1’s rules?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments