Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari has made the "wrong decision" picking Binotto

shares
comments
Ferrari has made the
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Jan 11, 2019, 3:59 PM

Ferrari made the "wrong decision" picking Mattia Binotto to replace Maurizio Arrivabene as its Formula 1 team principal, says former technical director Gary Anderson.

Binotto took charge of Ferrari's engine development after its dismal performance at the start of F1's V6 turbo-hybrid era in 2014.

He was then promoted to a role as overall technical chief in mid-2016 as part of an overhaul designed by then-president and CEO Sergio Marchionne.

Ferrari has since produced two cars capable of fighting for wins on a regular basis, although errors from the team and Sebastian Vettel last season meant its title bid unravelled for a second season in a row.

Speaking in a special 'live edition' of The Autosport Podcast on stage at the Autosport International Show, former Jordan technical chief Anderson said: "Binotto is someone who has been very good at being a technical manager. You've got to allow him to be a technical manager.

"That is a full-time job, seven days a week. It's not a part-time thing. That is going to dilute their technical effort for sure.

"I think it's the wrong decision. They should have brought someone else in."

It is unclear who will replace Binotto as head of Ferrari’s technical department, but there are suggestions the team may elect to simply hand more responsibility to aero chief Enrico Cardile and head of its engine department Corrado Iotti.

Mercedes has dominated F1 since the engine rules changed for 2014, a regulation overhaul that Ferrari managed badly.

It has taken Ferrari five years to consolidate its recovery from that mistake, although its best season statistically in a decade was still not enough to deny Mercedes another title double in 2018.

Anderson said: "I don't really see why you would take your best technical person…and put him in a management, political position which is not his forte. Why would you do that?"

Read Also:

Binotto has been credited with having a calming influence over the departments he has been responsible for at Maranello, while Arrivabene was accused of creating a culture of pointing fingers when things went wrong.

Anderson said that "you shouldn't have a blame culture, but somebody's responsible and you have to make sure you recognise why it failed and strengthen it" – and that it will not matter if Ferrari's team works better, if Binotto's move means the car is slower.

He added: "You can easily throw away a couple of tenths of a second in the car and then you're scratching to get up there, be competitive and make all the right decisions."

Anderson also warned that could ultimately cost itself a prize technical asset with its policy of kicking underperforming team bosses out.

He said: "What happens at the end of 2019 if Red Bull steps between them and suddenly Ferrari are third or fourth in the championship? It could happen. [Then] his head's gonna roll.

"They might lose a very good asset because they put him in a position he shouldn't be in."

Next article
F1 overtaking would "have got worse" without '19 changes

Previous article

F1 overtaking would "have got worse" without '19 changes

Next article

Verstappen to do public service at Morocco Formula E race

Verstappen to do public service at Morocco Formula E race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

27m ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

1h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.