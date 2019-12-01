Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start

A report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer issued less than an hour before the start of the race said the fuel declaration of Leclerc's car was checked before he left the pitlane.

According to Bauer, there was a "significant difference" between the declaration of the team and the amount of fuel inside the car.

Bauer said this was not in compliance with FIA technical directive 12-19, which is believed to be one issued earlier this year.

The contents of that technical directive are unknown, as are the potential punishment Ferrari could face, but the matter has been referred to the stewards for their consideration.

However, it will not be investigated until after the race.

Leclerc is due to start the Abu Dhabi GP from third on the grid.

He is fighting Max Verstappen, who starts second, for third in the championship and trails the Red Bull driver by 11 points.