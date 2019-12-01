Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Race in
00 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start

shares
comments
Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start
By:
Dec 1, 2019, 12:45 PM

Ferrari has been referred to the FIA stewards ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for a "significant difference" in the amount of fuel in Charles Leclerc's Formula 1 car.

A report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer issued less than an hour before the start of the race said the fuel declaration of Leclerc's car was checked before he left the pitlane.

According to Bauer, there was a "significant difference" between the declaration of the team and the amount of fuel inside the car.

Bauer said this was not in compliance with FIA technical directive 12-19, which is believed to be one issued earlier this year.

Read Also:

The contents of that technical directive are unknown, as are the potential punishment Ferrari could face, but the matter has been referred to the stewards for their consideration.

However, it will not be investigated until after the race. 

Leclerc is due to start the Abu Dhabi GP from third on the grid.

He is fighting Max Verstappen, who starts second, for third in the championship and trails the Red Bull driver by 11 points.

Next article
Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers

Previous article

Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers

Next article

Live: Follow the Abu Dhabi GP as it happens

Live: Follow the Abu Dhabi GP as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
10:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
14:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
11:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
14:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
14:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start

13m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Alonso return without strong car a "waste of time"

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers

31m
4
Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for 'first Ferrari compliment in 13 years'

3h
5
Formula 1

Renault pays tribute to "instrumental" Hulkenberg

3h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

Latest news

Live: Follow the Abu Dhabi GP as it happens
F1

Live: Follow the Abu Dhabi GP as it happens

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start
F1

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start

Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers
F1

Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers

Verstappen: Alonso return without strong car a "waste of time"
F1

Verstappen: Alonso return without strong car a "waste of time"

Russell: Outqualifying Kubica in every GP harder than it looks
F1

Russell: Outqualifying Kubica in every GP harder than it looks

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.