Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main News Photos Videos Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Ferrari to try new floor again as Red Bull copies idea

shares
comments
Ferrari to try new floor again as Red Bull copies idea
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
34m ago

Ferrari is to test its new floor again in Mexico this weekend, with rival Red Bull also set to run its own version of the concept.

Ferrari has not been convinced by the new floor idea so far, having abandoned it after practice in both Japan and America, but its decision at both races was influenced by poor weather conditions in practice leading to a lack of useful running.

Although rolling back on its updates helped Ferrari deliver victory in Austin last weekend, the team still wants to understand more about the new floor idea.

It has fitted the upgrade again to Sebastian Vettel's car for Friday practice in Mexico so it can do a proper back-to-back with the old floor that Kimi Raikkonen will run.

The floor features a long slot at the rear in front of the rear tyre, and it was modified last weekend with a series of three fins aimed at both energising the airflow and diverting debris away from the diffuser area.

Ferrari SF71H floor detail

Ferrari SF71H floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Speaking ahead of the Mexico race, Vettel said it was important the team got to the bottom of why recent updates had not delivers all that had been hoped.

“It is important that we are starting to understand what didn’t work or was not as good as before,” he said. “I think it was important to go a step back to understand some things. But the main thing is we keep moving forward.

“The last couple of days have been quite important, the last weeks also, and we have started to understand a bit more, so we try to move forward.”

Rival Red Bull has now also copied the Ferrari idea by adding extra fins to the floor of its RB14, as it plans to evaluate the development in Friday practice.

Red Bull has also added a Gurney flap to the back edge of the sidepod in a bid for extra downforce.

Next Formula 1 article
Hartley gets Toro Rosso upgrade use in Mexico

Previous article

Hartley gets Toro Rosso upgrade use in Mexico
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari to try new floor again as Red Bull copies idea Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to try new floor again as Red Bull copies idea

34m ago
Vettel: Downforce Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Downforce "hole" a factor in "weird" spins

Haas announces F1 title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy Article
Formula 1

Haas announces F1 title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy

Latest videos
Burnouts at the F1 Miami Festival 02:04
Formula 1

Burnouts at the F1 Miami Festival

4h ago
Takuma Sato drives vintage F1 car at Miami Fan Festival 02:06
Formula 1

Takuma Sato drives vintage F1 car at Miami Fan Festival

4h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Ferrari to try new floor again as Red Bull copies idea
Formula 1

Ferrari to try new floor again as Red Bull copies idea

Hartley gets Toro Rosso upgrade use in Mexico
Formula 1

Hartley gets Toro Rosso upgrade use in Mexico

Haas admits Magnussen exclusion caused by
Formula 1

Haas admits Magnussen exclusion caused by "too much risk"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.