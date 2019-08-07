Gap to Mercedes can't be Ferrari's single target - Binotto

The Italian team prioritised aerodynamic efficiency for its 2019 car and has struggled at circuits that required maximum downforce as a result.

Ferrari is trying to rectify that deficiency with a series of in-season updates but is aware that will not be enough for next year.

"We are lacking maximum downforce," said Binotto. "There are circuits where we're not running to maximum downforce so in that case it can be different.

"We are certainly seeking more downforce, already in the current year. In the second part of the season we will try to put whatever maximum downforce we can put on the car and the car for next year will require even more.

"We know that our competitors are developing and next year's car by trying to put downforce.

"We cannot consider the gap of today as a single target. It has to be more than that."

Ferrari's biggest deficits in 2019

Race Gap to quickest (%) Spain 1.148 Monaco 1.113 Australia 0.875 France 0.731 Hungary 0.632

Ferrari's performance in the Hungarian Grand Prix left both its cars more than a minute behind race winner Lewis Hamilton at the finish.

However, it was not the team's worst weekend for outright pace – although it does just sneak into the top five, once Germany is discounted because of the team's unrepresentative qualifying pace.

Its strongest weekends have been thwarted by errors and reliability problems, and Binotto admitted maximum downforce is not the team's "only weakness".

"That would be unfair on the people at Maranello," he said. "Should we concentrate on next year's car? I don't think so.

"Not only because having the same regulations as next year, whatever we can do this year will be to the benefit of next year's car as well.

"There are still many races, no victory for Ferrari – we have at least a goal and an objective so we shall do whatever we can even in this season to do our best."