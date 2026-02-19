Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Ferrari causes shock in F1 testing with rear wing which flips 180 degrees

Ferrari has introduced a unique rear wing during F1 2026 pre-season testing, as it flips 180 degrees once opened

Gianluca D'Alessandro Roberto Chinchero
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari has been the talk of Formula 1 pre-season testing this week with its innovative updates to the SF-26.

First, on Wednesday, Motorsport.com reported that the Italian outfit had placed a small wing in front of the exhaust pipe to exploit the gas flow through medium- to low-speed corners. 

Then on Thursday, the penultimate day of 2026 testing, a further innovation was fitted to the rear wing where the upper flap flips 180 degrees once opened. This is as a result of the flap opening at the pivot in the centre rather than the end like DRS previously, meaning it also allows the rear of the flap to open as well.

 

It ends with the front portion pointing downwards with the rear part facing upwards and means that the trailing edge, the rearmost part of the upper wing flap, takes on a completely different profile once it is opened. 

This creates a sort of expansion, with the front centre of the flap becoming the guiding element of the outgoing flows. It is also no coincidence that, in order to perform the rotation, there is no longer a central actuator on the mainplane that raised the wing, but instead a different system is placed on the endplates.

 

The design is certainly unique and it shows that the 2026 regulations allow teams considerable freedom in the design of the rear wing opening mechanism. So unsurprisingly, different interpretations have emerged during pre-season with some remaining closer to the philosophy of the old DRS – maintaining the pivot point on the trailing edge.

Others, however, such as Alpine, have chosen an alternative route by adopting a wing which collapses by rotating around the leading edge. But it remains to be seen which design is the best way forward, and Motorsport.com understands that Ferrari's rear wing is only a test item rather than a permanent feature. 

