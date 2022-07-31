Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it? Next / Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch

Ferrari has explained why it opted to put Charles Leclerc on hard tyres during Sunday's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, sparking his fall from fighting for victory to finishing sixth.

Luke Smith
By:
Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch
Listen to this article

Leclerc started on medium compound tyres at the Hungaroring and spent the opening stint running third, only to jump teammate Carlos Sainz for second place by getting the overcut at the first round of pitstops.

With a five-lap tyre delta, Leclerc managed to catch race leader George Russell and pass him for P1 before opening up a three-second gap at the head of the field.

But when Ferrari brought Leclerc into the pits at the end of lap 39, the team decided to fit hard tyres that struggled to get up to temperature in the cold conditions.

It led to Leclerc quickly being overtaken twice by title rival Max Verstappen, who had started 10th, before losing more and more time as the stint wore on. He was eventually brought in just 15 laps later for a third stop before ultimately finishing sixth.

Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto revealed the team's simulations said that while the hards would be tricky to get up to temperature early on, they were predicted to be the better tyre for the final stint.

"When we fitted the hard, our simulation was that it could have been a difficult couple of laps of warm-up," Binotto explained. "It would have been slower to the medium for 10-11 laps, and then it would have come back and been faster than the end of the stint, and it was a 30-lap stint.

"We were trying to protect position on Max. It would have been too long certainly for the softs. Yes, it would have been difficult at the start of the stint, but it would have come back by the end."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc said after the race that he wanted to hold on to the medium tyres for as long as possible, only to be called it for the hards. He was moved onto softs at his third stop, but could not catch the cars ahead.

The P6 finish means Leclerc now sits 80 points behind Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship heading into the summer break.

A number of drivers struggled with the hard tyres due to the unusually cool conditions during the race, including Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, both of whom lost time during the early part of their stints.

Asked if Ferrari had seen what Alpine's hard tyre struggles and considered not pitting to cover Verstappen, Binotto replied: "Yes, we discussed it, so it's not that [the strategy] is all written in stone.

"During the race and looking at what's going on, we have as well looked at what was happening with the other hard tyres.

"We took all considerations, we discussed what would have been best and that's the choice that we made. It certainly was not the right one today."

Read Also:

But Binotto stressed the bigger issue for Ferrari on Sunday was the car's lack of pace compared to what it saw on Friday, when Leclerc had set the fastest time and impressed over the long runs.

"It's important to say that we believe that the car was not working as expected," Binotto said. "We didn't have the speed we were hoping for looking back at the Friday, and the pace we had in the race conditions on Friday. So today was certainly different conditions, a lot cooler.

"But overall the speed today was not great enough, and whatever tyres we were using, I don't think we were as good as we were looking for."

Read Also:
shares
comments
What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Previous article

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Next article

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats
Formula 1

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell "rubbing hands together" with rain forecast in Hungarian GP

George Russell felt the Hungarian Grand Prix would've come towards his strategy had the threat of rain arrived as forecasted for the start of the Formula 1 race.

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari explains reasons behind Leclerc’s doomed F1 hard tyre switch

Ferrari has explained why it opted to put Charles Leclerc on hard tyres during Sunday's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, sparking his fall from fighting for victory to finishing sixth.

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?

Formula 1 takes a summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix but what is the summer break, why do they happen and what do teams do during them? Click here to find out.

Red Bull planned to start Hungarian GP on hard F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull planned to start Hungarian GP on hard F1 tyres

Red Bull has revealed that it originally planned to start Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix on the hard tyres, in a move that would almost certainly have derailed its victory charge.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.