Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
QU in
00 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine

shares
comments
Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 11:42 AM

Ferrari has confirmed it intends to run its latest specification of engine at its home race in Italy next weekend.

With the Italian car manufacturer’s customer teams Haas and Alfa Romeo having given a debut outing for the third power unit of the year in Belgium this weekend, Ferrari has said it preferred to wait until Monza.

Speaking at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday, Ferrari’s sporting director Laurent Meckies was clear that the power sensitivity of Monza – where an extra 10bhp is worth around 0.2 seconds per lap – played a part in its decision.

“It is the highest power effect of the year... what that means you gain 10hp on your engines and that is two tenths in your pocket,” said Meckies.

“A lot of people, including ourselves, use it [Monza] to bring their third and last power unit, although you may have seen a lot of our competitors have anticipated in doing that here.

“But there is a reason – the engine’s performance may drop with mileage, so you want the freshest engine with the higher power effect of the year.”

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto explained that giving Haas and Alfa Romeo the first running of the new power unit in Belgium was not about getting extra data on the engines to detect any potential problems.

Asked by Motorsport.com about how useful having the customers running the new engine early was, Binotto said: “It is not useful.

“The reason why we are anticipating is not to get real data, because by the time you introduce a unit it should be reliable, fully reliable and homologated and validated on the dyno.

“The reason we are introducing it is because we are on different scenarios in terms of allocations and in terms of mileage, and certainly by splitting the building of the engines it makes it a lot easier at the factory.”

Next article
Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying

Previous article

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
QU Starts in
00 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
14:30
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
18:30
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
15:30
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
18:30
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
18:40
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine

1h

Latest videos

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Latest news

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine
F1

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying
F1

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying

Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes
F1

Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes

Renault drivers, Sainz revert to older-spec engines
F1

Renault drivers, Sainz revert to older-spec engines

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.