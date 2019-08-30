Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
77 days
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo, Haas get latest Ferrari engine

By:
Aug 30, 2019, 11:27 AM

Ferrari's latest spec engine made its debut in Belgian Grand Prix practice in the customer Haas and Alfa Romeo entries of Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The works Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are expected to take the new unit in Monza next weekend.

All three drivers who changed today took a new V6, turbo and MGU-H. None of them will receive any penalties, as they are still within their season allocation of three elements, and the works cars will also be penalty free when they change to the new unit.

However, Alfa's Kimi Raikkonen will receive penalties when he makes his next change, as he has already used his allocation for all six elements.

Although the Ferrari users have escaped penalties, six other drivers will receive penalties in Belgium this weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz have all taken the latest Spec C Renault V6, and will receive five-place grid penalties.

Alex Albon, Daniil Kvyat and Lance Stroll have all taken multiple new elements and will thus go to the back of the grid.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Haas F1 Team , Alfa Romeo
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
12:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

