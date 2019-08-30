Alfa Romeo, Haas get latest Ferrari engine

The works Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are expected to take the new unit in Monza next weekend.

All three drivers who changed today took a new V6, turbo and MGU-H. None of them will receive any penalties, as they are still within their season allocation of three elements, and the works cars will also be penalty free when they change to the new unit.

However, Alfa's Kimi Raikkonen will receive penalties when he makes his next change, as he has already used his allocation for all six elements.

Although the Ferrari users have escaped penalties, six other drivers will receive penalties in Belgium this weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz have all taken the latest Spec C Renault V6, and will receive five-place grid penalties.

Alex Albon, Daniil Kvyat and Lance Stroll have all taken multiple new elements and will thus go to the back of the grid.