Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari Driver Academy to establish Australian base

shares
comments
Ferrari Driver Academy to establish Australian base
By:
May 28, 2020, 10:06 PM

The Ferrari Driver Academy will team up with Motorsport Australia to establish an Asia-Pacific base in Sydney.

The FDA's Asia-Pacific arm will be run by Motorsport Australia out of its new Centre of Excellence, which is part of a state government-funded $33 million upgrade to Sydney Motorsport Park.

Construction of the Centre of Excellence is set to begin in the coming lights.

Motorsport Australia will run a yearly FDA development programme open to drivers aged 14-17 from Australia, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Burma, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Philippines, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and China.

The chassis from the now-defunct Australian Formula 4 Championship, which are owned by Motorsport Australia, will be used to evaluate the young talent.

The best two drivers from the programme will then head to Italy to compete against drivers from other arms of the academy for a seat in the European Formula 4 Championship.

"Today’s signing with Motorsport Australia, after the partnerships already established with the Italian Motoring Federation ACI and with Karting world powerhouse TonyKart, is a key step forward in our Scouting Strategy in order to ensure that we continue to secure the best talent of the future," said FDA boss Laurent Mekies.

“We have a long-standing relationship with our friends at Motorsport Australia, and we trust that together we will build a fantastic selection programme for the region that will inspire and attract many young drivers.”

Motorsport Australia president Andrew Papadopoulos said the programme provides an opportunity to foster the next generation of Aussie F1 talent.

“Our up-and-coming open wheel drivers will now have an even better opportunity to be part of the Formula 1 system at an early age,” Papadopoulos said.

“Australians have proven throughout history that they can compete with the best in the world – and ultimately we believe this programme will help us find the next Daniel Ricciardo or Mark Webber, and hopefully the next Australian FIA Formula 1 World Champion.

“Ferrari has a proud and wonderful history in motorsport and are arguably the team most young drivers aspire to be a part of. We are delighted to be partnering with FDA and look forward to developing a strong relationship between our two organisations.

“This partnership with Ferrari Driver Academy is a historic moment for Motorsport Australia and certainly a significant boost to the development opportunities that exist here in Australia.”

Related video

Next article
Race of my Life: Prost on the 1990 Mexican GP

Previous article

Race of my Life: Prost on the 1990 Mexican GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

3
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

4
Formula 1

Ferrari Driver Academy to establish Australian base

38m
5
Esports

Virtual Isle of Man TT announced, Hickman leads rider line-up

Latest videos

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time 13:04
Formula 1

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul 05:24
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul

Latest news

Ferrari Driver Academy to establish Australian base
F1

Ferrari Driver Academy to establish Australian base

Race of my Life: Prost on the 1990 Mexican GP
F1

Race of my Life: Prost on the 1990 Mexican GP

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – team principal
F1

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – team principal

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren
F1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits
F1

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.