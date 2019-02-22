Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

$33 million cash boost for Sydney Supercars night race

shares
comments
$33 million cash boost for Sydney Supercars night race
By:
1h ago

The New South Wales government will pump $33 million into Sydney Motorsport Park ahead of the return of Supercars night racing next year.

The Eastern Creek circuit was used as a test bed for Supercars night racing last year with the Sydney SuperNight round, which was well received despite using temporary lighting.

While SMP missed out on a spot on the 2019 schedule, it has always been poised to return in the early part of the 2020 schedule.

That's now been confirmed, the night concept also on its way back thanks to the government cash boost that will include installing 150 broadcast-spec light towers.

The government spend will also go into improving SMP's drag strip and creating a 'Motorsport Centre of Excellence', with hopes a Supercars team may base itself out of the venue in the future.

“This is a great step forward in our plans for Sydney,” Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

“The 2018 night race was a fantastic proof of concept and since then, [Australian Racing Drivers Club boss] Glenn Matthews and his team have done a wonderful job to secure these significant upgrades which will establish Sydney Motorsport Park as an elite, 24/7 motorsport facility.

“We look forward to the SuperNight format returning in 2020 and moving on to the second phase of our partnership with the ARDC and NSW Government, which is to establish a Supercars team in Sydney, based at [SMP].”

Next article
Supercars entry tender to wait on 2020 calendar

Previous article

Supercars entry tender to wait on 2020 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas

2h ago
Testing verdict: Who’s winning the winter war and why Article
Formula 1

Testing verdict: Who’s winning the winter war and why

Pirelli data suggests Ferrari 0.5s ahead of rivals Article
Formula 1

Pirelli data suggests Ferrari 0.5s ahead of rivals

Latest videos
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019
Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
$33 million cash boost for Sydney Supercars night race
Supercars

$33 million cash boost for Sydney Supercars night race

Supercars entry tender to wait on 2020 calendar
Supercars

Supercars entry tender to wait on 2020 calendar

Supercars targeting 'damaging' grey areas with new pitstop rules
Supercars

Supercars targeting 'damaging' grey areas with new pitstop rules

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.