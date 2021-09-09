Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 News

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

By:
Co-author:
Franco Nugnes

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has questioned why current intrigue over Mercedes’ Formula 1 engine design has not stirred the same controversy that his team faced in 2019.

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Red Bull has lodged questions with the FIA about design elements of the Mercedes F1 power unit, amid suspicions the team has found a way to super cool air in the plenum for a power boost.

F1’s regulations are clear that there is a minimum temperature for air in the plenum, while Mercedes is adamant that it is not doing anything out of the ordinary.

Red Bull is now waiting for answers from the FIA about whether or not Mercedes is doing anything wrong.

But while the matter has been discussed in public, and also between teams, it has not stirred up the kind of drama that Ferrari faced in 2019 when it too was subject to an engine rules clarification from the FIA.

Back then, Ferrari was believed to be using a clever system to get around FIA fuel checks, which was eventually stamped out by the governing body through the introduction of extra sensors.

And while the Ferrari design was the subject of an investigation by the FIA, the governing body was unable to prove that the Italian outfit had broken the regulations.

As a result, and because the FIA did not want a lengthy court case, a secret deal was reached which included Ferrari helping the FIA with guidance to improve the monitoring of F1 power units.

That outcome prompted a huge outcry from rival teams, with some outfits threatening to take the matter further in a bid to find out more about what Ferrari had been up to.

The affair also led to strained relations between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Binotto as they disagreed over the impact of FIA technical directives at the time.

But amid a 2021 season that has been dogged by the exact same kind of technical directives that dealt with the Ferrari engine matter, Binotto has queried why a number of FIA interventions this year have not delivered anywhere near the kind of ‘attack’ that his squad faced two years ago.

Asked if he saw a big contrast between how the Ferrari and Mercedes technical sagas have played out, Binotto said: “Without getting to the topic of the Mercedes engine, I would prefer to touch on other topics that are well known: flexible wings, and the management of tyre pressures which required technical guidelines.

"The FIA measures [technical directives] were necessary because there were those who had a different interpretation to the principles of the regulation. And all of this is no different from what happened in 2019.

“Why are there differences in attitude? Perhaps then we were too exposed to the media and suffered an attack from our competitors. But that is now a thing of the past.

"I think that getting to the kind of tone used in 2019 is still wrong. But I think it is important to underline that what happened then is no different from what is happening now, and has always happened in Formula 1.”

Read Also:

Binotto said that Ferrari had not lodged any of its own questions with the FIA regarding the Mercedes system, but confirmed he had spoken to Red Bull boss Christian Horner over the matter.

Asked if Ferrari was involved in any FIA action, Binotto said: “No, we didn't, even though like all teams and all manufacturers, we try to understand what our rivals are doing; we analyse the images and look at the GPS data.

“We had some doubts and we discussed them with Red Bull. I personally spoke to Christian Horner, but we did not submit any clarification questions to the FIA.” 

shares
comments

Related video

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

20 min
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains what happened with Zandvoort start drama

17 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull released Albon for Williams seat but has ‘future options’

18 h
4
WRC

Neuville: “Nobody has balls to challenge” WRC’s Rally1 plans

11 h
5
Formula 1

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner

11 h
Latest news
Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

20m
2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

41m
F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner
Formula 1

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner

11 h
Mazepin explains "tension" with Haas F1 teammate Schumacher
Formula 1

Mazepin explains "tension" with Haas F1 teammate Schumacher

12 h
Domenicali: Zandvoort proves drivers should be “soul” of F1
Formula 1

Domenicali: Zandvoort proves drivers should be “soul” of F1

13 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash 00:51
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

Formula 1: Verstappen takes home victory at Dutch Grand Prix 01:25
Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes home victory at Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying 00:51
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen

George Russell braced for steep Mercedes F1 learning curve
Video Inside
Formula 1

George Russell braced for steep Mercedes F1 learning curve

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner
Formula 1

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Ricciardo explains what happened with Zandvoort start drama
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo explains what happened with Zandvoort start drama

Red Bull released Albon for Williams seat but has ‘future options’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull released Albon for Williams seat but has ‘future options’

Neuville: “Nobody has balls to challenge” WRC’s Rally1 plans
WRC WRC

Neuville: “Nobody has balls to challenge” WRC’s Rally1 plans

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mazepin explains "tension" with Haas F1 teammate Schumacher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin explains "tension" with Haas F1 teammate Schumacher

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
16 h
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
17 h
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now – Horner

Mazepin explains "tension" with Haas F1 teammate Schumacher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin explains "tension" with Haas F1 teammate Schumacher

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.