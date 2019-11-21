Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

shares
comments
Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry
By:
Nov 21, 2019, 9:10 AM

Ferrari needs to clarify what is "silly" with Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel following their crash last weekend, but is not interested in repeating Mercedes' past tactics.

After a season that featured tense moments with team orders, Vettel and Leclerc came to blows late in the Brazilian Grand Prix in a collision that took both out of the race.

Team principal Mattia Binotto declared the accident "silly" post-race and is now focused on avoiding a repeat, but dismissed replicating the "rules of engagement" Mercedes employed with its warring pair of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg a few years ago.

"I don't know what Toto [Wolff, Mercedes boss] did," said Binotto. "I don't want to judge. I'm not interested as well.

"But certainly we need to clarify with who is in the team, what is silly and what's not.

"We are at the limit of the actions. But when you have a crash, something was wrong, no doubt. When you're free to fight, you're free to fight and it's only a driving matter how much you can take as a risk.

"But certainly here the risk was not necessary."

Read Also:

Binotto has been keen to manage his drivers this season by employing team orders when deemed necessary and allowing them to race on other occasions.

They had made contact prior to the Brazilian GP, although that was a minor, harmless incident at the start of the Mexican GP when Vettel nerfed the rear of Leclerc on the first lap.

Leclerc's arrival at Ferrari has appeared to destabilise four-time world champion Vettel at times, and Binotto suggested the team could have handled the new pairing differently this year.

He was due to meet with his drivers at the team's headquarters in Maranello this week.

"There is always something you can do better," said Binotto. "But certainly [in Brazil] the mistake was the mistake of the drivers.

"What as a team could we have done better? Not in the heat [of the moment will Ferrari react], but we will think.

"Certainly we need to improve that for the future and that's not to happen anymore."

Next article
Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

Previous article

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

Next article

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
09:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
13:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
10:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
13:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
13:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

3
Formula 1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

54m
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

5
Formula 1

Why Sainz escaped penalty for "muscle memory" DRS use

Latest videos

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1
59m

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Latest news

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry
F1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst
F1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights
F1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

Ocon to join Renault for post-Abu Dhabi GP test
F1

Ocon to join Renault for post-Abu Dhabi GP test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.