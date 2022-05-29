Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The Monaco F1 curse Leclerc is looking to shake Next / The Monaco GP as it happened
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Ferrari changes Sainz’s gearbox after Monaco F1 qualifying crash

Ferrari has confirmed it has changed the gearbox on Carlos Sainz’s Formula 1 car ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix following his qualifying crash on Saturday.

Luke Smith
By:
Ferrari changes Sainz’s gearbox after Monaco F1 qualifying crash
Listen to this article

Sainz collided with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull car at Portier in the closing stages of Q3 in Monaco after the Mexican had hit the wall on the outside of the corner.

Sainz came around the corner unsighted of Perez, causing him to crash into the stricken Red Bull and sustain damage to his Ferrari F1-75.

Ahead of Sunday’s race in Monaco, Ferrari confirmed that it has opted to change the gearbox on Sainz’s car as a precaution after assessing the damage sustained in the crash.

“After examining Carlos’ car after yesterday’s crash and given the force of the impact, we have decided to change the gearbox as a precaution,” the team said.

“Naturally, the parts of the rear end that were damaged have also been changed. These changes are penalty-free.”

The move by Ferrari comes after the team saw Charles Leclerc fail to start last year’s Monaco Grand Prix from pole position due to the damage sustained in a crash in qualifying.

Ferrari only discovered a left-rear driveshaft failure on Leclerc’s car when the team fired the car up to go to the grid, preventing the Monegasque from taking the start for his home race.

Unlike previous years where teams were required to make a gearbox last a set amount of races, in 2022, there is a pool of four gearbox cassettes and components that can be used through the season.

It means Sainz will still line up second on the grid for Sunday’s race behind Leclerc, who headed up a front-row lockout for Ferrari on Saturday.

“I just hit the brakes, I tried to do the corner radius as tight as possible, and just as I was going to manage to avoid him, I hit the brake a bit harder and managed to clip his back with the back of the car,” Sainz explained after the crash with Perez.

“It would have been a pretty good save if I would have saved it, but because there was basically no time to save it, but it's what happens in Monaco.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The Monaco F1 curse Leclerc is looking to shake
Previous article

The Monaco F1 curse Leclerc is looking to shake
Next article

The Monaco GP as it happened

The Monaco GP as it happened
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Ferrari reveals frantic last-second F1 call behind Sainz pitstop in Canada Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals frantic last-second F1 call behind Sainz pitstop in Canada

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying Canadian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.