Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main News Photos Videos Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc

shares
comments
Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
34m ago

Ferrari became the first Formula 1 team to run a new generation of brake discs at the Mexican Grand Prix, featuring an unprecedented 1400 holes to help cooling.

The unique high-altitude demands of Mexico, where teams struggle to keep temperatures of engines and brakes under control, was the perfect proving ground for the new disc that will be made available to all customers in 2019.

Read Also:

F1's brake suppliers have long balanced out increasing the number of holes to help cooling with the need for structural integrity of the disc itself.

Twenty years ago there were less than 30 big holes around the centre of the disc, and this number only increased dramatically around five years ago when drilling more than 100 holes was possible.

Advances in technology have moved fast, however, and by two years ago Brembo had got up to 1200 – believing that to be a limit.

At the time Brembo's Andrea Algeri, F1 and open wheels customer manager, told Motorsport.com: "The cooling patterns proposed sometimes are quite good – but they don't take into account the resistance of the disc and the wear.

"The teams want a lot of holes but then want to have only 0.5 mm of wear possible. This kind of disc would be used for good results just in FP1, and then you would have to change it. So it is a just a compromise on the life of the disc that you can reach."

Progress has been possible, however, with the Brembo brake disc used in Mexico featuring seven distinct rows to reach the magical 1400 number.

Ferrari SF71H front brake detail

Ferrari SF71H front brake detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Next Formula 1 article
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

Previous article

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

Next article

How Verstappen’s dominance stole Hamilton’s thunder

How Verstappen’s dominance stole Hamilton’s thunder
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc

34m ago
Hamilton: Beating Vettel needed Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: Beating Vettel needed "special moments"

Article
Formula 1

"Helpless" Ricciardo keen to hand over "cursed" car to Gasly

Latest videos
F1 Results: Mexico 00:54
Formula 1

F1 Results: Mexico

1m ago
Kimi Raikkonen interview at Shell House in Mexico 03:45
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen interview at Shell House in Mexico

17h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Shop Now

News in depth
How Verstappen’s dominance stole Hamilton’s thunder
Formula 1

How Verstappen’s dominance stole Hamilton’s thunder

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc
Formula 1

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.