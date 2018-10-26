Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Top List

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane

shares
comments
Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
15m ago

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Mexican GP pitlane, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Slider
List

A look at Ferrari’s turning vanes which were introduced as part of a larger update package for the Russian Grand Prix.

A look at Ferrari’s turning vanes which were introduced as part of a larger update package for the Russian Grand Prix.
1/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

It's a not a new concept, but it is worth noting Ferrari’s arched T-Wing, hung from their engine cover.

It's a not a new concept, but it is worth noting Ferrari’s arched T-Wing, hung from their engine cover.
2/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

There is an extremely large engine cover cooling outlet at the rear of the Sauber C37 to help with heat extraction, which is more of an issue at high altitudes.

There is an extremely large engine cover cooling outlet at the rear of the Sauber C37 to help with heat extraction, which is more of an issue at high altitudes.
3/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The row of fins placed on the outer edge of Ferrari’s floor was seen briefly in the USA but wasn’t raced and will be tested further in Mexico.

The row of fins placed on the outer edge of Ferrari’s floor was seen briefly in the USA but wasn’t raced and will be tested further in Mexico.
4/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

An overview of a Racing Point Force India steering wheel with the various buttons, switches and rotaries that adjust the settings on the powerunit on display.

An overview of a Racing Point Force India steering wheel with the various buttons, switches and rotaries that adjust the settings on the powerunit on display.
5/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at the rear of the Force India steering wheel reveals details on the clutch and gear shift paddles.

A look at the rear of the Force India steering wheel reveals details on the clutch and gear shift paddles.
6/15

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

A look at the outer section of the diffuser and rear brake duct fins on the Force India VJM11.

A look at the outer section of the diffuser and rear brake duct fins on the Force India VJM11.
7/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes will once again utilise the open spine, or chimney-style engine cover, to help evacuate heat generated by the powerunit.

Mercedes will once again utilise the open spine, or chimney-style engine cover, to help evacuate heat generated by the powerunit.
8/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at the entire rear end of the Mercedes W09 shows the level of cooling it requires for the challenges of the Mexican Grand Prix circuit.

A look at the entire rear end of the Mercedes W09 shows the level of cooling it requires for the challenges of the Mexican Grand Prix circuit.
9/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A huge cooling outlet is being utilised at the rear of the engine cover by Williams.

A huge cooling outlet is being utilised at the rear of the engine cover by Williams.
10/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams are also utilising its large, double element T-wing.

Williams are also utilising its large, double element T-wing.
11/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has immediately duplicated the floor fins that Ferrari trialled at the last round in the United States.

Red Bull has immediately duplicated the floor fins that Ferrari trialled at the last round in the United States.
12/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The high-downforce rear wing set to be used by Ferrari in Mexico, but note it does not have the offset strakes utilised in previous rounds.

The high-downforce rear wing set to be used by Ferrari in Mexico, but note it does not have the offset strakes utilised in previous rounds.
13/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new front wing briefly tested by Toro Rosso in the US was not raced, but it now features an additional flap at the back of the endplate.

The new front wing briefly tested by Toro Rosso in the US was not raced, but it now features an additional flap at the back of the endplate.
14/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For comparison, the older specification front wing endplate on the STR13 that extends further back.

For comparison, the older specification front wing endplate on the STR13 that extends further back.
15/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Next Formula 1 article
The untold story of Kimi Raikkonen

Previous article

The untold story of Kimi Raikkonen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Top List

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes cleared to run controversial wheel design Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes cleared to run controversial wheel design

10h ago
Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane Article
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable

Latest videos
Burnouts at the F1 Miami Festival 02:04
Formula 1

Burnouts at the F1 Miami Festival

18h ago
Takuma Sato drives vintage F1 car at Miami Fan Festival 02:06
Formula 1

Takuma Sato drives vintage F1 car at Miami Fan Festival

18h ago

News in depth
Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane

The untold story of Kimi Raikkonen
Formula 1

The untold story of Kimi Raikkonen

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable
Formula 1

Ricciardo: ‘Weird’ reliability inexplicable

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.