Formula E: 'F1 is trying to be like us, and that's a mistake'

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo believes Formula 1 is wrong to move its rules closer to those of the all-electric championship, insisting the series should “stay true to its principles”.

F1 has undergone a major technical overhaul this year, with both the chassis and engine regulations changing at the same time. The biggest shift concerns the power unit, with the electrical component now accounting for up to 50% of the total power output.

This has prompted some drivers to compare the required energy management with that seen in Formula E. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, in particular, was among those critical of the direction F1 has taken, describing the new breed of grand prix cars as "Formula E on steroids" during pre-season.

Asked by Motorsport whether he considered such references disrespectful to the electric championship, Formula E's co-founder and chief championship officer Longo said: "I think there is a very old saying in Spanish that says, 'let them talk'. It's good to make noise always. So if you're in the mouth of the people, it's because you're important, and definitely we feel like that."

Alberto Longo, Deputy CEO and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, and Enrique Buenaventura, Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer of Formula E Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Longo clarified that he remains a fan of F1, but believes the championship may have taken the wrong direction with its latest regulations.

"The only thing I can say is, as I always say, I'm a big fan of Formula 1," he added. "I definitely believe that they decided to go for certain regulations that probably are damaging their spectacle and their show a little bit.

"I think they are getting closer and closer to us. We do not have exclusivity, but we do have expertise already on that."

While F1 drivers reported running out of electrical energy on straights in Melbourne, particularly due to the lack of heavy braking zones, Formula E cars have not encountered similar issues. Drivers in FE are able to stay in the higher power Attack Mode (350kW) for as much as six minutes without losing speed on straights.

Asked about that contrast in Formula E, Longo said: "Yes, we can use eight minutes or six minutes of Attack Mode and the car doesn't slow down. I think they need to be back to where they are. They are noise, they are full power, they are breaking the latest [technologies], this is what Formula 1 is about.

"We are a completely different proposition. We have been presented like that since day one. It's not one or the other; it's both of them. But the problem is that they try to become more Formula E.

"In my opinion, as a fan, I think they are making a mistake. I definitely believe that they should stick to what they are, to their principles."

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing taking Attack Mode Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Given the similarities between the two championships, Longo also weighed in on the prospect of Formula E becoming a testing ground for new circuits in the future, especially with the introduction of the more powerful Gen4 car in the 2026-27 season.

"I think they will study what we do, as they have done in recent years. Obviously, we are very advanced in terms of the specific technology we use," he said. "As for the venues, on the other hand, they have a very established way of looking into venues and they know exactly what they need. On the contrary, I think we are way more flexible. We can race in every single type of venue.

"Obviously, we have certain limitations, but we don't have the limitations that they do have. So I actually believe that most of the trials that we do, Formula 1 couldn't do it. Obviously, we are not [going] there anymore, but remember when we went to Brooklyn or something like this? Formula 1 could have never done an event there, or in Paris.

"Now, looking into the future, with Gen4, we are going to wider tracks more and more. For example, in Mexico, we go to a completely different track than what they do and they couldn't do it on that small track. They could say the same about us, that we couldn't do it in the big track but that's going to change. From next year onwards, we could actually do Mexico in the long track without an issue.

"So yeah, I think we are basically going to be the test platform for electromobility in general, for electric racing."

Several Formula E drivers are already assisting F1 teams with simulator work, while grand prix teams have begun luring talent from other championships to gain a better understanding of the new hybrid engines.

Longo believes F1 will increasingly look to Formula E personnel as the series becomes more and more reliant on electrical technology.

"As Formula 1 is becoming more electric or becoming more hybrid, definitely I'm sure there will be fishing in our power in terms of technical people, engineers, even drivers, why not? They will try to steal all those people from our teams and manufacturers, for sure," he concluded.