"Brutal and hilarious": F1 fans recreate Oscar Piastri's Australian GP crash using RC cars

Formula 1 fans hilariously recreated Oscar Piastri’s reconnaissance-lap crash at the Australian Grand Prix with McLaren RC cars
A group of Formula 1 fans have been branded "brutal and hilarious" after they recreated Oscar Piastri's crash from the reconnaissance lap ahead of the Australian Grand Prix with RC cars.
The Australian driver had a heartbreaking start to the 2026 season and his home grand prix after crashing during the reconnaissance lap. Coming out of Turn 4, he received an unexpected power spike, which caused him to lose control and crash into the wall.
After the race, some of his fans took the opportunity to take their McLaren RC cars to the site of the crash to recreate it. "This is so brutal and hilarious," one fan commented, while another added: "Your biggest fans are the hardest on you, that’s for sure."
Someone else also commented: "His fans are also hilarious like him."
While speaking to the media after the crash, Piastri explained: "We had a couple of things going on. I think the first part I want to stress is that there is certainly a big element of it that was me. Cold tyres, I have used that exit kerb every lap of the weekend, but I didn't have to. At the same time, I had about 100kW extra power that I didn't expect, which is not insignificant.
"The difficult part to take is that everything was working normally. It's just a function of how the engines have to work with the rules. So, that's the part that's difficult to accept.
"It would almost be easier in some ways if we just said there's cold tyres and I was optimistic. But when you add in another factor like that, it always is even more painful."
The 24-year-old will now be thinking ahead to the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. The race weekend will run from 13-15 March and will feature the first sprint race of the season.
