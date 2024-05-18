All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP
Statistics

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP

Here's how things stand in 2024 team-mate duels following qualifying at Formula 1's Imola Grand Prix.

Ben Vinel
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Read Also:

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

9-0

(7-0 without sprints)

 Sergio PErez
1 Bahrain Bahrain

5

(+0.358s in Q3)
1 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

3

(+0.335s in Q3)
1 Australia Australia

3

(+0.359s in Q3)
1 Japan Japan

2

(+0.066s in Q3)
4 China China (sprint)

6

(+0.347s in Q3 - rain)
1 China China

2

(+0.322s in Q3)
1 United States Miami (sprint)

3

(+0.235s in Q3)
1 United States Miami

4

(+0.219s in Q3)
1 Italy Imola

11

(+0.530s in Q2)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

2-7

(1-6 without sprints)

 George Russell

9

(+0.225s in Q3)

 Bahrain Bahrain 3

8

(+0.144s in Q3)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 7

11

(+0.059s in Q2)

 Australia Australia 7

7

 Japan Japan

9

(+0.242s in Q3)

2

 China China (sprint)

11

(+0.058s in Q2)

18

(+0.489s in Q1)

 China China

8

12

(+0.028s in Q2)

 United States Miami (sprint)

11

8

(+0.040s in Q3)

 United States Miami

7

8

(+0.270s in Q3)

 Italy Imola

6

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

5-3

(4-2 without sprints)

 Carlos Sainz
2 Bahrain Bahrain

4

(+0.100s in Q3)

5

(+0.250s in Q3)

 Australia Australia

2

8

(+0.104s in Q3)

 Japan Japan

4

7

(+0.352s in Q3 - rain)

 China China (sprint)

5

6

 China China

7

(+0.008s in Q3)

 2

 United States Miami (sprint)

5

(+0.354s in Q3)

2

 United States Miami

3

(+0.073s in Q3)

4

 Italy Imola

5

(+0.263s in Q3)
Charles Leclerc 1-0 Oliver Bearman
2 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

11

(+0.530s in Q2)

McLaren

Lando Norris

6-3

(5-2 without sprints)

 Oscar Piastri
7 Bahrain Bahrain

8

(+0.069s in Q3)

6

(+0.043s in Q3)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

5

4

 Australia Australia

6

(+0.257s in Q3)

3

 Japan Japan

6

(+0.271s in Q3)

1

 China China (sprint)

8
(+3.050s in Q3 - rain)

4

 China China

5

(+0.108s in Q3)

9

(+0.311s in Q3)

 United States Miami (sprint) 6

5

 United States Miami

6

(+0.081s in Q3)

3

(+0.017s in Q3)

 Italy Imola

2

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

5-4

(4-3 without sprints)

 Lance Stroll
6 Bahrain Bahrain

12

(+0.399s in Q2)
4 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

10

(+0.726s in Q3)

10

(+0.480s in Q3)

 Australia Australia

9

5

 Japan Japan

16

(+0.770s in Q1)

3

 China China (sprint)

15

(+0.558s in Q2)

3

 China China

11

(+0.186s in Q2)

8

(+0.044s in Q3)

 United States Miami (sprint)

7

15

(+0.205s in Q2)

 United States Miami

11

19

(+0.459s in Q1 - went off)

 Italy Imola

13

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

2-7

(1-6 without sprints)

 Esteban Ocon

20

(+0.155s in Q1)

 Bahrain Bahrain 19

18

(+0.004s in Q1)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 17

17

(+0.365s in Q1)

 Australia Australia 15

17

(+0.308s in Q1)

 Japan Japan 15

16

 China China (sprint)

17

(+0.088s in Q1)

15

(+0.240s in Q2)

 China China

13

16

(+0.312s in Q1)

 United States Miami (sprint)

13

12

 United States Miami

13

(+0.047s in Q2)

15

(+0.475s in Q2)

 Italy Imola

12

Williams

Alexander Albon

7-1

(6-0 without sprints)

 Logan Sargeant
13 Bahrain Bahrain

18

(+0.373s in Q1)
12 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

19

(+0.419s in Q1)
12 Australia Australia

DNS
14 Japan Japan

19

(+0.176s in Q1)
18 China China (sprint)

20

(+0.111s in Q1)
14 China China

20

(+0.974s in Q1 - spin)

20

(+0.307s in Q1)

 United States Miami (sprint)

19

14

 United States Miami

17

(+0.144s in Q1)

14

 Italy Imola

-

(no lap time - track limits)

RB

Yuki Tsunoda

6-3

(6-1 without sprints)

 Daniel Ricciardo
11 Bahrain Bahrain

14

(+0.149s in Q2)
9 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

14

(+0.461s in Q2)
8 Australia Australia

18

(+1.297s in Q1)
10 Japan Japan

11

(+0.055s in Q2)

19

(+0.571s in Q1)

 China China (sprint) 14

19

(+0.303s in Q1)

 China China 12

15

(no lap time - track limits)

 United States Miami (sprint) 4

10

 United States Miami

18

(+0.293s in Q1)

7

 Italy Imola

9

(+0.209s in Q3)

Sauber

Valtteri Bottas

8-1

(7-0 without sprints)

 Zhou Guanyu
16 Bahrain Bahrain

17

(+0.001s in Q1)
16 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

-

(no lap time – crash in FP3)
13 Australia Australia

20

(+0.848s in Q1)
13 Japan Japan

20

(+0.541s in Q1)
9 China China (sprint)

10

(+2.493s in Q3 - rain)
10 China China

16

(+0.336s in Q1)

18

(+0.093s in Q1)

 United States Miami (sprint)

17

16

 United States Miami

20

(+0.361s in Q1)

16

 Italy Imola

17

(+0.208s in Q1)

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg

6-3

(5-2 without sprints)

 Kevin Magnussen
10 Bahrain Bahrain

15

(+0.678s in Q2)

15

(no lap time – technical issue)

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

13

16

(+0.267s in Q1)

 Australia Australia

14

12

 Japan Japan

18

(+0.310s in Q1)

13

(+0.005s in Q2)

 China China (sprint)

12

9

 China China

17

(+0.448s in Q1)

10

 United States Miami (sprint)

14

(+0.284s in Q2)

9

 United States Miami

19

(+0.236s in Q1)

10

 Italy Imola

18

(+1.013s in Q1 - impeded)

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Imola GP: Verstappen takes pole from Piastri as Ferrari disappoints
Next article Tsunoda's Imola speed shows Red Bull is right to wait on Perez's F1 future

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ben Vinel
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Miami GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Miami GP

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Miami GP
Haas to run back-to-back F1 upgrade test at Imola

Haas to run back-to-back F1 upgrade test at Imola

Formula 1
Miami GP
Haas to run back-to-back F1 upgrade test at Imola
Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty

Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty

Latest news

Rahal: “Anomaly” Indy 500 team-mate Sato has a “hell of an engine”

Rahal: “Anomaly” Indy 500 team-mate Sato has a “hell of an engine”

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Rahal: “Anomaly” Indy 500 team-mate Sato has a “hell of an engine”
F1 live: Follow the Imola GP as it happens

F1 live: Follow the Imola GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 live: Follow the Imola GP as it happens
Chevrolet explains issue that derailed several Indy 500 qualifying runs

Chevrolet explains issue that derailed several Indy 500 qualifying runs

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Chevrolet explains issue that derailed several Indy 500 qualifying runs
Indy 500 qualifying results: How Pole Day works and who will get bumped?

Indy 500 qualifying results: How Pole Day works and who will get bumped?

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 qualifying results: How Pole Day works and who will get bumped?

Prime

Discover prime content
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory

How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global