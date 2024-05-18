F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP
Here's how things stand in 2024 team-mate duels following qualifying at Formula 1's Imola Grand Prix.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.
This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.
When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.
Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|
9-0
(7-0 without sprints)
|Sergio PErez
|1
|Bahrain
|
5
(+0.358s in Q3)
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|
3
(+0.335s in Q3)
|1
|Australia
|
3
(+0.359s in Q3)
|1
|Japan
|
2
(+0.066s in Q3)
|4
|China (sprint)
|
6
(+0.347s in Q3 - rain)
|1
|China
|
2
(+0.322s in Q3)
|1
|Miami (sprint)
|
3
(+0.235s in Q3)
|1
|Miami
|
4
(+0.219s in Q3)
|1
|Imola
|
11
(+0.530s in Q2)
Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|
2-7
(1-6 without sprints)
|George Russell
|
9
(+0.225s in Q3)
|Bahrain
|3
|
8
(+0.144s in Q3)
|Saudi Arabia
|7
|
11
(+0.059s in Q2)
|Australia
|7
|
7
|Japan
|
9
(+0.242s in Q3)
|
2
|China (sprint)
|
11
(+0.058s in Q2)
|
18
(+0.489s in Q1)
|China
|
8
|
12
(+0.028s in Q2)
|Miami (sprint)
|
11
|
8
(+0.040s in Q3)
|Miami
|
7
|
8
(+0.270s in Q3)
|Imola
|
6
Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|
5-3
(4-2 without sprints)
|Carlos Sainz
|2
|Bahrain
|
4
(+0.100s in Q3)
|
5
(+0.250s in Q3)
|Australia
|
2
|
8
(+0.104s in Q3)
|Japan
|
4
|
7
(+0.352s in Q3 - rain)
|China (sprint)
|
5
|
6
|China
|
7
(+0.008s in Q3)
|
2
|Miami (sprint)
|
5
(+0.354s in Q3)
|
2
|Miami
|
3
(+0.073s in Q3)
|
4
|Imola
|
5
(+0.263s in Q3)
|Charles Leclerc
|1-0
|Oliver Bearman
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|
11
(+0.530s in Q2)
McLaren
|Lando Norris
|
6-3
(5-2 without sprints)
|Oscar Piastri
|7
|Bahrain
|
8
(+0.069s in Q3)
|
6
(+0.043s in Q3)
|Saudi Arabia
|
5
|
4
|Australia
|
6
(+0.257s in Q3)
|
3
|Japan
|
6
(+0.271s in Q3)
|
1
|China (sprint)
|
8
|
4
|China
|
5
(+0.108s in Q3)
|
9
(+0.311s in Q3)
|Miami (sprint)
|6
|
5
|Miami
|
6
(+0.081s in Q3)
|
3
(+0.017s in Q3)
|Imola
|
2
Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|
5-4
(4-3 without sprints)
|Lance Stroll
|6
|Bahrain
|
12
(+0.399s in Q2)
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|
10
(+0.726s in Q3)
|
10
(+0.480s in Q3)
|Australia
|
9
|
5
|Japan
|
16
(+0.770s in Q1)
|
3
|China (sprint)
|
15
(+0.558s in Q2)
|
3
|China
|
11
(+0.186s in Q2)
|
8
(+0.044s in Q3)
|Miami (sprint)
|
7
|
15
(+0.205s in Q2)
|Miami
|
11
|
19
(+0.459s in Q1 - went off)
|Imola
|
13
Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|
2-7
(1-6 without sprints)
|Esteban Ocon
|
20
(+0.155s in Q1)
|Bahrain
|19
|
18
(+0.004s in Q1)
|Saudi Arabia
|17
|
17
(+0.365s in Q1)
|Australia
|15
|
17
(+0.308s in Q1)
|Japan
|15
|
16
|China (sprint)
|
17
(+0.088s in Q1)
|
15
(+0.240s in Q2)
|China
|
13
|
16
(+0.312s in Q1)
|Miami (sprint)
|
13
|
12
|Miami
|
13
(+0.047s in Q2)
|
15
(+0.475s in Q2)
|Imola
|
12
Williams
|Alexander Albon
|
7-1
(6-0 without sprints)
|Logan Sargeant
|13
|Bahrain
|
18
(+0.373s in Q1)
|12
|Saudi Arabia
|
19
(+0.419s in Q1)
|12
|Australia
|
DNS
|14
|Japan
|
19
(+0.176s in Q1)
|18
|China (sprint)
|
20
(+0.111s in Q1)
|14
|China
|
20
(+0.974s in Q1 - spin)
|
20
(+0.307s in Q1)
|Miami (sprint)
|
19
|
14
|Miami
|
17
(+0.144s in Q1)
|
14
|Imola
|
-
(no lap time - track limits)
RB
|Yuki Tsunoda
|
6-3
(6-1 without sprints)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|11
|Bahrain
|
14
(+0.149s in Q2)
|9
|Saudi Arabia
|
14
(+0.461s in Q2)
|8
|Australia
|
18
(+1.297s in Q1)
|10
|Japan
|
11
(+0.055s in Q2)
|
19
(+0.571s in Q1)
|China (sprint)
|14
|
19
(+0.303s in Q1)
|China
|12
|
15
(no lap time - track limits)
|Miami (sprint)
|4
|
10
|Miami
|
18
(+0.293s in Q1)
|
7
|Imola
|
9
(+0.209s in Q3)
Sauber
|Valtteri Bottas
|
8-1
(7-0 without sprints)
|Zhou Guanyu
|16
|Bahrain
|
17
(+0.001s in Q1)
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|
-
(no lap time – crash in FP3)
|13
|Australia
|
20
(+0.848s in Q1)
|13
|Japan
|
20
(+0.541s in Q1)
|9
|China (sprint)
|
10
(+2.493s in Q3 - rain)
|10
|China
|
16
(+0.336s in Q1)
|
18
(+0.093s in Q1)
|Miami (sprint)
|
17
|
16
|Miami
|
20
(+0.361s in Q1)
|
16
|Imola
|
17
(+0.208s in Q1)
Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|
6-3
(5-2 without sprints)
|Kevin Magnussen
|10
|Bahrain
|
15
(+0.678s in Q2)
|
15
(no lap time – technical issue)
|Saudi Arabia
|
13
|
16
(+0.267s in Q1)
|Australia
|
14
|
12
|Japan
|
18
(+0.310s in Q1)
|
13
(+0.005s in Q2)
|China (sprint)
|
12
|
9
|China
|
17
(+0.448s in Q1)
|
10
|Miami (sprint)
|
14
(+0.284s in Q2)
|
9
|Miami
|
19
(+0.236s in Q1)
|
10
|Imola
|
18
(+1.013s in Q1 - impeded)
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Rahal: “Anomaly” Indy 500 team-mate Sato has a “hell of an engine”
F1 live: Follow the Imola GP as it happens
Chevrolet explains issue that derailed several Indy 500 qualifying runs
Indy 500 qualifying results: How Pole Day works and who will get bumped?
Prime
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments