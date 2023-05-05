F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

George Russell of Mercedes was quickest in FP1, before Verstappen topped FP2 with the fastest time of the day.

Miami Grand Prix FP1 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton

What happened in Miami GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m31.054s, before Nico Hulkenberg – who was second quickest at the time – crashed his Haas at Turn 3 just after the halfway point of the session. Having smashed the right-front corner of his car against the wall, a red flag was required to clear away his machine.

At the resumption, Verstappen lowered the P1 time to 1m30.549s. But going into the closing moments of the session, Lewis Hamilton jumped to the top of the times with 1m30.337s for Mercedes and then Russell went even faster and produced a 1m30.125s, to beat his team-mate by 0.212s.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc jumped up to third, ahead of Verstappen, his 1m30.449s a tenth clear of the Dutchman.

Miami Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

What happened in Miami GP Free Practice 2?

Just 10 minutes into the session, Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) went 1-2 with times on fresh medium tyres that were quicker than the fastest FP1 time on softs – Leclerc leading the way with 1m29.497s.

Verstappen beat that with 1m29.380s on mediums, before the soft-tyre runs began. McLaren held a brief 1-2 with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and then Verstappen unleashed 1m28.255s – going half a second clear of Norris.

Leclerc took P2 on 1m28.398s, after locking up on his first attempt on softs at the hairpin, but was then bested by team-mate Sainz with 1m28.315s, who was just 0.06s off the fastest time.

But Verstappen improved with 1m27.930s, the quickest time of the day, putting him almost four tenths clear of his rivals. The Ferraris were next up, Sainz in front of Leclerc, ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Norris and Hamilton.

Leclerc ended his session in the barriers at Turn 7, causing a red flag with 10 minutes to go.