F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest in Hungarian Grand Prix practice in Budapest, ahead of the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

George Russell’s Mercedes was quickest in a rain-impacted Free Practice 1, before Leclerc set the fastest time of the day in a dry FP2 at 1m17.686s, 0.015s quicker than Lando Norris (McLaren) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Hungarian GP FP1 results: Russell fastest from Piastri

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'38.795   159.639
2 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 14 +0.359 0.359 159.061
3 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 10 +1.218 0.859 157.695
4 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 13 +1.482 0.264 157.280
5 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 8 +1.892 0.410 156.639
6 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 14 +2.237 0.345 156.104
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 12 +2.347 0.110 155.935
8 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 +2.568 0.221 155.595
9 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 15 +2.621 0.053 155.513
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 12 +3.911 1.290 153.560
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 14 +4.111 0.200 153.262
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7 +6.780 2.669 149.387
13 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 10 +8.612 1.832 146.839
14 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7      
15 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6      
16 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 2      
17 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 4      
18 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 3      
19 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4      
20 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 3      
View full results  

What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 1?

The session started on a dry track, but Red Bull’s Sergio Perez crashed after just three minutes of the session at Turn 5, red-flagging the session before any serious laptimes were set.

He dropped a wheel off the track before turn-in, sending him spinning into the tyrewall, smashing the front-left corner from the car and damaging the team’s new updates. “No, I cannot believe this,” he said of his error.

As soon as the session restarted, it began to rain – causing Valtteri Bottas to spin his slick-shod Alfa Romeo at Turn 12.

After very limited running due to the conditions, with all cars now using intermediate tyres, Carlos Sainz caused a second red flag when he spun his Ferrari on the exit of Turn 3 and got stuck on the grass.

After the resumption, Russell and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) swapped the fastest time between them, with Russell winning their duel by 0.359s when he produced 1m38.795s. Lance Stroll was third quickest for Aston Martin, ahead of the second McLaren of Norris, the second Aston of Fernando Alonso and Bottas.

Seven drivers failed to set a time, including Max Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and returnee Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri). The latter’s new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, also inflicted some front-wing damage on his car after an off at Turn 5.

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Hungarian GP FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Norris

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'17.686   203.017
2 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30 +0.015 0.015 202.978
3 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26 +0.232 0.217 202.412
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 31 +0.248 0.016 202.371
5 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30 +0.359 0.111 202.083
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 29 +0.372 0.013 202.049
7 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 +0.399 0.027 201.979
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 32 +0.419 0.020 201.928
9 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 +0.422 0.003 201.920
10 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 20 +0.496 0.074 201.729
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 18 +0.593 0.097 201.479
12 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 33 +0.633 0.040 201.376
13 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 32 +0.691 0.058 201.227
14 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 30 +0.699 0.008 201.206
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 27 +0.818 0.119 200.901
16 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 28 +1.060 0.242 200.284
17 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 30 +1.150 0.090 200.055
18 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 14 +1.292 0.142 199.696
19 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18 +1.431 0.139 199.345
20 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +1.489 0.058 199.199
View full results  

What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 2?

The track was dry and, therefore, busy straight away after the limited running from the morning session.

Logan Sargeant was the early pacesetter, after Williams opted to run the soft tyre well before its rivals, with a lap of 1m18.836s. As more teams ran the softs, Tsunoda took over with 1m17.934s before Norris beat that with 1m17.701s.

Perez’s day got worse when he ruined a set of softs with a huge lockup into Turn 1.

Leclerc took P1 for Ferrari with 1m17.686s, 0.015s quicker than Norris. Gasly was third fastest for Alpine, ahead of Tsunoda and Gasly’s team-mate Esteban Ocon.

Verstappen was 11th fastest, with Perez down in 18th. FP1 pacesetter Russell was slowest of all in this session.

