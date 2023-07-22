Subscribe
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

The Hungaroring plays host to the 11th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on July 21-23. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, in the pit lane

Ferrari led the way in practice for the Hungarian GP, with Charles Leclerc heading the McLaren of Lando Norris.

Neither Red Bulls finished inside the top 10 in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Hungarian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Hungaroring

  • Date: Friday, July 22, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Hungaroring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Hungarian GP - FP1 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'38.795   159.639
2 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 14 +0.359 0.359 159.061
3 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 10 +1.218 0.859 157.695
4 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 13 +1.482 0.264 157.280
5 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 8 +1.892 0.410 156.639
6 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 14 +2.237 0.345 156.104
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 12 +2.347 0.110 155.935
8 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 +2.568 0.221 155.595
9 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 15 +2.621 0.053 155.513
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 12 +3.911 1.290 153.560
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 14 +4.111 0.200 153.262
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7 +6.780 2.669 149.387
13 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 10 +8.612 1.832 146.839
14 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7      
15 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6      
16 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 2      
17 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 4      
18 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 3      
19 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4      
20 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 3      
View full results  

Hungarian GP - FP2 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'17.686   203.017
2 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30 +0.015 0.015 202.978
3 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26 +0.232 0.217 202.412
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 31 +0.248 0.016 202.371
5 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30 +0.359 0.111 202.083
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 29 +0.372 0.013 202.049
7 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 +0.399 0.027 201.979
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 32 +0.419 0.020 201.928
9 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 +0.422 0.003 201.920
10 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 20 +0.496 0.074 201.729
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 18 +0.593 0.097 201.479
12 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 33 +0.633 0.040 201.376
13 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 32 +0.691 0.058 201.227
14 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 30 +0.699 0.008 201.206
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 27 +0.818 0.119 200.901
16 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 28 +1.060 0.242 200.284
17 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 30 +1.150 0.090 200.055
18 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 14 +1.292 0.142 199.696
19 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18 +1.431 0.139 199.345
20 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +1.489 0.058 199.199
View full results  

Hungarian GP - FP3 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 20 1'17.811   202.691
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23 +0.250 0.250 202.041
3 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 25 +0.256 0.006 202.026
4 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21 +0.266 0.010 202.000
5 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 19 +0.271 0.005 201.987
6 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 22 +0.308 0.037 201.891
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 28 +0.379 0.071 201.708
8 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 29 +0.423 0.044 201.595
9 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 20 +0.539 0.116 201.296
10 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 +0.678 0.139 200.940
11 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 20 +0.725 0.047 200.820
12 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23 +0.733 0.008 200.799
13 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 17 +0.781 0.048 200.676
14 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 19 +0.787 0.006 200.661
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 26 +0.838 0.051 200.531
16 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22 +0.965 0.127 200.208
17 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 16 +1.003 0.038 200.111
18 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 28 +1.017 0.014 200.076
19 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22 +1.168 0.151 199.693
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 29 +1.345 0.177 199.247
View full results  
