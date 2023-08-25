F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
Lando Norris was fastest in Dutch Grand Prix practice in Zandvoort, ahead of the 13th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, for McLaren.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest in Free Practice 1, before Norris set the fastest time of the day in FP2 at 1m11.330s, 0.023s quicker than Verstappen and Williams’s Alex Albon.
Dutch GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|31
|1'11.852
|213.388
|2
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.278
|0.278
|212.566
|3
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.373
|0.095
|212.286
|4
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|+0.471
|0.098
|211.998
|5
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|+0.595
|0.124
|211.636
|6
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.608
|0.013
|211.598
|7
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|+0.765
|0.157
|211.140
|8
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|+0.806
|0.041
|211.021
|9
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|21
|+0.897
|0.091
|210.757
|10
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|+0.950
|0.053
|210.604
|11
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|+0.961
|0.011
|210.572
|12
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+1.043
|0.082
|210.335
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|26
|+1.138
|0.095
|210.061
|14
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|30
|+1.470
|0.332
|209.110
|15
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|+1.596
|0.126
|208.751
|16
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|+1.667
|0.071
|208.550
|17
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|20
|+1.974
|0.307
|207.682
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|13
|+2.171
|0.197
|207.130
|19
|R. Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Ferrari
|39
|Ferrari
|25
|+2.951
|0.780
|204.970
|20
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|2
|View full results
What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 1?
Verstappen set the pace after 10 minutes with 1m13.275s on hard tyres, which he lowered to 1m13.191s.
Logan Sargeant took a confidence-boosting P1 for Williams, the first driver to run on soft tyres after 28 minutes, with 1m12.814s. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beat that soon after with 1m12.439s, which he subsequently lowered to 1m12.323s.
Lewis Hamilton was on a lap three tenths quicker when he had to abort for Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg spinning off into the gravel at Turn 13, where he glanced the tyrewall. That caused a red flag and heralded a flurry of fastest laps in the remaining nine minutes of the session.
Verstappen retook the top spot with 1m11.852s, with Aston's Fernando Alonso getting within 0.278s despite reporting a problem with his throttle.
Mercedes' Hamilton re-emerged to set 1m12.225s that was good for third, ahead of Perez and Alex Albon (Williams).
Verstappen suffered a late off into the gravel at the Turn 11/12 chicane towards the end.
Robert Shwartzman drove for Ferrari in this session, the test driver replacing Carlos Sainz. Lance Stroll didn’t set a time for Aston Martin due to a power unit issue.
Dutch GP FP2 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|1'11.330
|214.950
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|+0.023
|0.023
|214.880
|3
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.269
|0.246
|214.142
|4
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|+0.308
|0.039
|214.026
|5
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|31
|+0.390
|0.082
|213.781
|6
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+0.436
|0.046
|213.644
|7
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|+0.487
|0.051
|213.492
|8
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.505
|0.018
|213.439
|9
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|31
|+0.527
|0.022
|213.373
|10
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.533
|0.006
|213.355
|11
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|+0.585
|0.052
|213.201
|12
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|32
|+0.604
|0.019
|213.145
|13
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+0.671
|0.067
|212.947
|14
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|+0.679
|0.008
|212.923
|15
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|+0.744
|0.065
|212.731
|16
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|+0.763
|0.019
|212.675
|17
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|+1.074
|0.311
|211.761
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|+1.363
|0.289
|210.919
|19
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|+1.571
|0.208
|210.318
|20
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|7
|+1.766
|0.195
|209.757
|View full results
What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 2?
Perez set the early pace at 1m12.750s on medium tyres, while team-mate Verstappen almost rear-ended a dawdling Hulkenberg at the final corner.
Hamilton took over at the top with 1m12.713s, before Verstappen and Perez reclaimed their expected places at the head of the field, Verstappen lapping in 1m12.449s on mediums.
The red flag flew again 10 minutes into the session when Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren at Hugenholtzbocht and AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo shunted into the tyrewall in avoidance of his fellow Australian.
Upon resumption, Perez was among the many to switch to softs and set the pace at 1m11.946s. Sargeant went 0.012s quicker before Stroll, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Hamilton and Norris all took turns in P1, the latter achieving 1m11.330s.
Verstappen could only manage 1m11.568s after a scruffy exit from Turn 3 on his first lap on softs, which put him 0.238s behind Norris. He pushed again and improved to 1m11.353s but missed out on top spot by 0.023s.
Albon jumped up to third, ahead of Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Gasly.
Sainz took two trips into the gravel in this session.
Related video
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying
Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying
Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car
Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash
Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
Latest news
Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit
Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.