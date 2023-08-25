Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Next / What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Results

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Lando Norris was fastest in Dutch Grand Prix practice in Zandvoort, ahead of the 13th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, for McLaren.

Charles Bradley
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest in Free Practice 1, before Norris set the fastest time of the day in FP2 at 1m11.330s, 0.023s quicker than Verstappen and Williams’s Alex Albon.

Dutch GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 31 1'11.852   213.388
2 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22 +0.278 0.278 212.566
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24 +0.373 0.095 212.286
4 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 27 +0.471 0.098 211.998
5 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25 +0.595 0.124 211.636
6 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22 +0.608 0.013 211.598
7 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 30 +0.765 0.157 211.140
8 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21 +0.806 0.041 211.021
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 21 +0.897 0.091 210.757
10 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 29 +0.950 0.053 210.604
11 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +0.961 0.011 210.572
12 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30 +1.043 0.082 210.335
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 26 +1.138 0.095 210.061
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30 +1.470 0.332 209.110
15 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +1.596 0.126 208.751
16 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26 +1.667 0.071 208.550
17 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 +1.974 0.307 207.682
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 13 +2.171 0.197 207.130
19 Russian Federation R. Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 39 Ferrari   25 +2.951 0.780 204.970
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 2      
View full results  

What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the pace after 10 minutes with 1m13.275s on hard tyres, which he lowered to 1m13.191s.

Logan Sargeant took a confidence-boosting P1 for Williams, the first driver to run on soft tyres after 28 minutes, with 1m12.814s. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beat that soon after with 1m12.439s, which he subsequently lowered to 1m12.323s.

Lewis Hamilton was on a lap three tenths quicker when he had to abort for Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg spinning off into the gravel at Turn 13, where he glanced the tyrewall. That caused a red flag and heralded a flurry of fastest laps in the remaining nine minutes of the session.

Verstappen retook the top spot with 1m11.852s, with Aston's Fernando Alonso getting within 0.278s despite reporting a problem with his throttle.

Mercedes' Hamilton re-emerged to set 1m12.225s that was good for third, ahead of Perez and Alex Albon (Williams).

Verstappen suffered a late off into the gravel at the Turn 11/12 chicane towards the end.

Robert Shwartzman drove for Ferrari in this session, the test driver replacing Carlos Sainz. Lance Stroll didn’t set a time for Aston Martin due to a power unit issue.

Read Also:

Dutch GP FP2 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30 1'11.330   214.950
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 26 +0.023 0.023 214.880
3 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31 +0.269 0.246 214.142
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 27 +0.308 0.039 214.026
5 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 31 +0.390 0.082 213.781
6 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30 +0.436 0.046 213.644
7 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29 +0.487 0.051 213.492
8 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 31 +0.505 0.018 213.439
9 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 +0.527 0.022 213.373
10 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 31 +0.533 0.006 213.355
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 30 +0.585 0.052 213.201
12 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 32 +0.604 0.019 213.145
13 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30 +0.671 0.067 212.947
14 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28 +0.679 0.008 212.923
15 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +0.744 0.065 212.731
16 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 31 +0.763 0.019 212.675
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 28 +1.074 0.311 211.761
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 31 +1.363 0.289 210.919
19 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6 +1.571 0.208 210.318
20 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7 +1.766 0.195 209.757
View full results  

What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 2?

Perez set the early pace at 1m12.750s on medium tyres, while team-mate Verstappen almost rear-ended a dawdling Hulkenberg at the final corner.

Hamilton took over at the top with 1m12.713s, before Verstappen and Perez reclaimed their expected places at the head of the field, Verstappen lapping in 1m12.449s on mediums.

The red flag flew again 10 minutes into the session when Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren at Hugenholtzbocht and AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo shunted into the tyrewall in avoidance of his fellow Australian.

Read Also:

Upon resumption, Perez was among the many to switch to softs and set the pace at 1m11.946s. Sargeant went 0.012s quicker before Stroll, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Hamilton and Norris all took turns in P1, the latter achieving 1m11.330s.

Verstappen could only manage 1m11.568s after a scruffy exit from Turn 3 on his first lap on softs, which put him 0.238s behind Norris. He pushed again and improved to 1m11.353s but missed out on top spot by 0.023s.

Albon jumped up to third, ahead of Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Gasly.

Sainz took two trips into the gravel in this session.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

Indy NXT St Louis: Rasmussen wins despite backmarker drama

Indy NXT St Louis: Rasmussen wins despite backmarker drama

Indy NXT
Gateway

Indy NXT St Louis: Rasmussen wins despite backmarker drama Indy NXT St Louis: Rasmussen wins despite backmarker drama

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying

Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Latest news

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe