F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen leads Alonso, Hamilton in first practice

Sergio Perez was fourth in the other Red Bull, nearly half a second slower than Verstappen, with the Ferrari drivers well down the field after eschewing running the soft tyres throughout FP1.

Verstappen topped the early running on the harder tyres that made up the opening quarter of the one-hour session – the home hero moving to the top of the timesheets with his first flying lap and then regaining the top spot after George Russell and Hamilton had brief spells in front.

Running the hard tyres throughout that period, Verstappen, with the upper aerodynamic surfaces on his RB19 covered in yellow flow-viz paint, gained over two seconds during his initial nine-lap stint and finished it with a best time of 1m13.191s.

After a short spell in the pits, where he was joined by the majority of the field, Verstappen re-emerged to complete a subsequent stint still on the hards, but this time with a heavier fuel load as he lapped slower and the Mercedes drivers closed in a touch with a series of then personal best efforts.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant led the switch to soft tyres just before the halfway point, which vaulted him to the head of the pack on a 1m12.814s.

Perez then moved ahead with a 1m12.439s with his first soft-shod flier, which he improved with a second effort on the red-walled rubber a short while later to lead on a 1m12.323s, as Verstappen continued his high-fuel running – interrupted at one stage by coming across the Alpine pair going slowly through the undulating first sector.

Entering FP1's final third, Hamilton was heading towards toppling Perez's time with his first flying lap on the softs after setting a purple first section when the session was suspended after Hulkenberg spun off backwards at high speed going through the penultimate corner.

After an eight-minute delay as Hulkenberg's Haas was craned away over the track to the inside of Turn 13 and its massive, steeply banked gravel trap, FP1 resumed for an effective 10-minute final run to the flag.

Verstappen started this on the softs for the first time and he duly blitzed to the top of the times with a 1m11.852s, with Hamilton and then Alonso edging ahead of Perez on their first soft fliers.

After completing several tours to cool their softs, the leaders appeared to be preparing for a series of final fliers, but these did not come to pass bar Hamilton attempting a late effort that began with another purple sector one before he backed off late on.

Verstappen's otherwise smooth session ended with a trip across the gravel at Turns 11/12 as he completed his last lap before the post-FP1 practice start sequences on the grid.

The Ferrari drivers finished down in 16th and 19th, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Robert Shwartzman, who completed FP1 in place of Carlos Sainz as part of the Scuderia's plan to complete its 2023 rookie practice running requirements.

Hulkenberg finished 18th having not been able to complete his first softs run due to his off, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll not even setting a time at all after having to pit during the early stages when the team spotted a problem with his engine.