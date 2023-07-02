Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Austrian Grand Prix sprint event, ahead of Sunday’s ninth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at the Red Bull Ring.

Charles Bradley
By:

The Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Sergio Perez swapped the lead on the opening lap with some robust driving between the team-mates, each blaming the other.

But Verstappen got clear as Perez got trapped behind Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas for a dozen laps, and motored away to another dominant victory, with all the action happening behind as the track dried and some switched to slicks.

2023 F1 Austrian sprint results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 24 -     8
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 24 21.048 21.048 21.048 7
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 24 23.088 23.088 2.040 6
4 Canada Lance Stroll 24 29.703 29.703 6.615 5
5 Spain Fernando Alonso 24 30.109 30.109 0.406 4
6 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 24 31.297 31.297 1.188 3
7 France Esteban Ocon 24 36.602 36.602 5.305 2
8 United Kingdom George Russell 24 36.611 36.611 0.009 1
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris 24 38.608 38.608 1.997  
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 24 46.375 46.375 7.767  
11 Australia Oscar Piastri 24 49.807 49.807 3.432  
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc 24 50.789 50.789 0.982  
13 Thailand Alex Albon 24 52.848 52.848 2.059  
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 24 56.593 56.593 3.745  
15 France Pierre Gasly 24 57.652 57.652 1.059  
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 24 1'04.822 1'04.822 7.170  
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 24 1'05.617 1'05.617 0.795  
18 United States Logan Sargeant 24 1'06.059 1'06.059 0.442  
19 China Zhou Guanyu 24 1'10.825 1'10.825 4.766  
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas 24 1'16.435 1'16.435 5.610  
View full results

How the 2023 F1 Austrian sprint unfolded

On a damp track, Perez took the lead at Turn 1 and then edged Verstappen onto the grass on the exit of the first corner. The Red Bulls then almost banged wheels at Turn 3 and Turn 5, allowing Hulkenberg up to second – behind Verstappen but in front of Perez.

Perez took until lap 12 to pass Hulkenberg for second but was already 10s behind Verstappen. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz passed Hulkenberg a lap later for third.

DRS was enabled on lap 17, which allowed the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso to pass Hulkenberg too – which led to Hulkenberg pitting for slicks, along with MercedesGeorge Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who’d both started from near the tail of the field.

Verstappen beat Perez by 21s, ahead of Sainz, the battling Stroll and Alonso, a fast-closing Hulkenberg (first home on slicks), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Russell (who crossed the line side by side), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Hamilton.

2023 F1 Austrian sprint fastest laps

Cla Driver Lap Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 24 1'10.180     221.499
2 Australia Oscar Piastri 24 1'10.274 0.094 0.094 221.202
3 United Kingdom George Russell 23 1'10.385 0.205 0.111 220.853
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 23 1'10.539 0.359 0.154 220.371
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc 24 1'10.686 0.506 0.147 219.913
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 24 1'10.775 0.595 0.089 219.636
7 China Zhou Guanyu 22 1'11.305 1.125 0.530 218.004
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 23 1'11.363 1.183 0.058 217.827
9 Thailand Alex Albon 24 1'11.635 1.455 0.272 217.000
10 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 22 1'11.701 1.521 0.066 216.800
11 United States Logan Sargeant 21 1'11.829 1.649 0.128 216.413
12 Netherlands Max Verstappen 19 1'14.292 4.112 2.463 209.239
13 Spain Fernando Alonso 18 1'14.978 4.798 0.686 207.324
14 Spain Carlos Sainz 16 1'15.457 5.277 0.479 206.008
15 Mexico Sergio Perez 16 1'15.492 5.312 0.035 205.913
16 France Esteban Ocon 22 1'15.512 5.332 0.020 205.858
17 Canada Lance Stroll 23 1'15.531 5.351 0.019 205.806
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris 19 1'15.627 5.447 0.096 205.545
19 France Pierre Gasly 22 1'16.109 5.929 0.482 204.243
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas 22 1'16.758 6.578 0.649 202.517
View full results

What happened in sprint shootout qualifying?

This was the second weekend run to the latest sprint race weekend format, featuring the sprint shootout qualifying sessions.

Austrian Grand Prix sprint shootout results: Verstappen on pole from Perez

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'04.440   241.229
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'04.933 0.493 239.397
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'05.010 0.570 239.113
4 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 1'05.084 0.644 238.842
5 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'05.136 0.696 238.651
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'05.245 0.805 238.252
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'05.258 0.818 238.205
8 Canada Lance Stroll 1'05.347 0.907 237.880
9 France Esteban Ocon 1'05.366 0.926 237.811
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'05.912 1.472 235.841
11 Thailand Alex Albon 1'06.152 1.712 234.986
12 France Pierre Gasly 1'06.360 1.920 234.249
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'06.369 1.929 234.217
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 1'06.593 2.153 233.429
15 United Kingdom George Russell      
16 China Zhou Guanyu 1'07.062 2.622 231.797
17 Australia Oscar Piastri 1'07.106 2.666 231.645
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'07.282 2.842 231.039
19 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'07.291 2.851 231.008
20 United States Logan Sargeant 1'07.426 2.986 230.546
View full results

What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ1?

On a damp but drying track, times tumbled towards the end. Ferrari endured a wild session, with Sainz suffering a braking issue that cost him valuable track time but shooting to the top of the times with his first flying lap of 1m06.187s.

Meanwhile, Leclerc only just scraped through by 0.001s. But Mercedes suffered even worse, with Hamilton not making it through, after having a laptime deleted and then getting mixed-up with Verstappen, and Russell reporting a hydraulic failure.

Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Austrian Grand Prix SQ1 results: Sainz fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz 5 1'06.187     234.861
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 9 1'06.236 0.049 0.049 234.688
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 9 1'06.548 0.361 0.312 233.587
4 Canada Lance Stroll 10 1'06.569 0.382 0.021 233.514
5 Spain Fernando Alonso 10 1'06.611 0.424 0.042 233.366
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 9 1'06.629 0.442 0.018 233.303
7 United Kingdom George Russell 10 1'06.653 0.466 0.024 233.219
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 10 1'06.704 0.517 0.051 233.041
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris 9 1'06.723 0.536 0.019 232.975
10 France Esteban Ocon 10 1'06.840 0.653 0.117 232.567
11 France Pierre Gasly 10 1'06.873 0.686 0.033 232.452
12 Thailand Alex Albon 10 1'06.892 0.705 0.019 232.386
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 10 1'06.896 0.709 0.004 232.372
14 Mexico Sergio Perez 9 1'06.924 0.737 0.028 232.275
15 Monaco Charles Leclerc 10 1'07.061 0.874 0.137 231.800
16 China Zhou Guanyu 9 1'07.062 0.875 0.001 231.797
17 Australia Oscar Piastri 10 1'07.106 0.919 0.044 231.645
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 9 1'07.282 1.095 0.176 231.039
19 Finland Valtteri Bottas 9 1'07.291 1.104 0.009 231.008
20 United States Logan Sargeant 10 1'07.426 1.239 0.135 230.546
View full results

What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ2?

Verstappen set the quickest time on his final lap of the session, a 1m05.371s that was 0.063s ahead of Sainz.

Knocked out at this point were Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri) and Russell (who was stranded in the pits).

Austrian Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 17 1'05.371     237.793
2 Spain Carlos Sainz 12 1'05.434 0.063 0.063 237.564
3 France Esteban Ocon 18 1'05.604 0.233 0.170 236.948
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 18 1'05.673 0.302 0.069 236.700
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 17 1'05.699 0.328 0.026 236.606
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 17 1'05.730 0.359 0.031 236.494
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 18 1'05.759 0.388 0.029 236.390
8 Mexico Sergio Perez 17 1'05.836 0.465 0.077 236.113
9 Canada Lance Stroll 18 1'05.914 0.543 0.078 235.834
10 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 17 1'06.091 0.720 0.177 235.202
11 Thailand Alex Albon 18 1'06.152 0.781 0.061 234.986
12 France Pierre Gasly 16 1'06.360 0.989 0.208 234.249
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 18 1'06.369 0.998 0.009 234.217
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 18 1'06.593 1.222 0.224 233.429
15 United Kingdom George Russell 10        
View full results

What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ3?

Verstappen had the luxury of two new sets of soft tyres and he rocketed to pole, first with a 1m04.613s and then a 1m04.440s. Team-mate Perez was almost half a second slower.

Norris was best of the rest, only 0.077s shy of Perez, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Sainz (who ran out of new softs), Leclerc, the Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll (who split their tyre strategy and got almost the same outcome), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

Austrian Grand Prix SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 23 1'04.440     241.229
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 23 1'04.933 0.493 0.493 239.397
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris 23 1'05.010 0.570 0.077 239.113
4 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 23 1'05.084 0.644 0.074 238.842
5 Spain Carlos Sainz 18 1'05.136 0.696 0.052 238.651
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc 23 1'05.245 0.805 0.109 238.252
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 24 1'05.258 0.818 0.013 238.205
8 Canada Lance Stroll 24 1'05.347 0.907 0.089 237.880
9 France Esteban Ocon 24 1'05.366 0.926 0.019 237.811
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 23 1'05.912 1.472 0.546 235.841
View full results
