F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 2. Here's how you can watch the ninth round of the 2023 F1 season.
Max Verstappen will start Red Bull's home race from pole position after topping qualifying for the fourth successive occasion.
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up second and third on the grid in their SF-23s, with Lando Norris next up in fourth for McLaren.
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez failed to make it into Q3 and yet again will take the start from 15th on the grid.
When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Austrian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.
- Date: Sunday, July 02, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
Qualifying
|15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
Sprint Q
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Sprint
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'04.391
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'04.439
|0.048
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'04.581
|0.190
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'04.658
|0.267
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'04.819
|0.428
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'04.893
|0.502
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'04.911
|0.520
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'05.090
|0.699
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'05.170
|0.779
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'05.823
|1.432
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'05.428
|1.037
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'05.453
|1.062
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'05.605
|1.214
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'05.680
|1.289
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|2'06.688
|1'02.297
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'05.784
|1.393
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'05.818
|1.427
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'05.948
|1.557
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'05.971
|1.580
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'05.974
|1.583
