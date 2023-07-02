Subscribe
F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 2. Here's how you can watch the ninth round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:

Max Verstappen will start Red Bull's home race from pole position after topping qualifying for the fourth successive occasion. 

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up second and third on the grid in their SF-23s, with Lando Norris next up in fourth for McLaren. 

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez failed to make it into Q3 and yet again will take the start from 15th on the grid.

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Austrian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.

  • Date: Sunday, July 02, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'04.391  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'04.439 0.048
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'04.581 0.190
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'04.658 0.267
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'04.819 0.428
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'04.893 0.502
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'04.911 0.520
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'05.090 0.699
9 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'05.170 0.779
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'05.823 1.432
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'05.428 1.037
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05.453 1.062
13 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'05.605 1.214
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'05.680 1.289
15 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 2'06.688 1'02.297
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'05.784 1.393
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'05.818 1.427
18 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'05.948 1.557
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'05.971 1.580
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'05.974 1.583
View full results
shares
comments

