Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Next / Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022
Formula 1 News

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix

Stefano Domenicali has warned some current races will likely lose their Formula 1 calendar slots in favour of new venues, with even historic circuits told their places are not guaranteed.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix
Listen to this article

F1 chiefs are facing a growing number of requests from new locations to hold races, as Qatar and Las Vegas are set to become permanent from next year.

It comes as grand prix racing is fast approaching the maximum number of 25 races that is allowed under the terms of the Concorde Agreement.

But, while there is some scope at the moment to expand without dropping any of the current grands prix, F1 CEO Domenicali reckons that some existing venues are going to have to make way.

That could mean them being dropped from the calendar entirely, or only appearing on a rotational basis with other venues.

Asked about whether new additions to the calendar had prompted F1 to think about some races being replaced, Domenicali told selected media - including Motorsport.com’s Italian website - in Bahrain: "The process has actually already started.

“There are some promoters who have expiring agreements, and probably some of the current grands prix will no longer be part of the calendar. Others will remain but in a different form, such as rotating between different tracks.

“Soon the choices we are making will be announced, and you can expect some new grands prix. However, it is still not easy to plan everything in advance.

“If we take, for example, China, we will have to try to understand what will be the situation regarding the COVID issue in the future, as we did last year in view of 2022.”

While some current venues have secured long-term contracts, with Bahrain recently announcing a new deal until 2036, others are still up for discussion.

It is understood that France, Monaco, Belgium, and Mexico have yet to conclude deals beyond this year.

French GP is among the races with an uncertain future

French GP is among the races with an uncertain future

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The French GP’s future is the most uncertain, despite recent encouraging words of support from the country’s president Emmanuel Macron, while Domenicali suggests that traditional venues – like Monaco and Spa – cannot assume their places are guaranteed.

“We know we have to balance the arrival of new races with historic grands prix, and tracks that must continue to be part of our calendar,” he said.

“The arrival of offers from new promoters has an advantage for the F1 platform, and that is to force the organisers of traditional grands prix to raise their level of quality, in terms of what they offer the public, and infrastructure and management of the event.

“It's not enough to have a pedigree any more. You also have to demonstrate that you are keeping up."

Read Also:

While a calendar shuffle could result in some countries lose their only grand prix, Domenicali sees no problem in there potentially being three grands prix in the United States – with Las Vegas set to join Miami and Austin from next year.

"The interest that Formula 1 is receiving today in the USA has never been seen before,” he said.

“It would be wrong for us not to take advantage of this opportunity and we are trying to understand how to deal with this growth.

“There is also a lot of interest in the Far East. Guanyu Zhou's arrival in Formula 1 is attracting attention and does not surprise us.

“Beyond Ferrari, in the end, it is the drivers who make the interest in this sport grow in their countries. We have seen it in Brazil, in Spain and there are many other examples.

“From China we have had new requests to host a grand prix, and Zhou has yet to have his first race.”

shares
comments

Related video

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive
Previous article

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive
Next article

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022 Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022

Aston Martin losing up to 0.75s through F1 porpoising compromises Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin losing up to 0.75s through F1 porpoising compromises

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

Latest news

Hamilton: No F1 set-up change can solve Mercedes' current issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No F1 set-up change can solve Mercedes' current issues

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What's new for F1 on TV in 2022

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
1 h
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.