Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in a thrilling qualifying session.

Charles Bradley
By:

Verstappen will start ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Besides the thrilling ending to Q3, where pole changed hands four times in the final two minutes, the big shock was last year’s race winner Sergio Perez crashing out of Q1 inside the first five minutes of qualifying in his Red Bull.

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Alonso

Cla Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.365  
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.449 0.084
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.471 0.106
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'11.553 0.188
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.630 0.265
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.725 0.360
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.933 0.568
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.964 0.599
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.082 0.717
10  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.254 0.889
11  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.395 1.030
12  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.428 1.063
13  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.527 1.162
14  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.623 1.258
15  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.625 1.260
16  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'13.113 1.748
17  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'13.270 1.905
18  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'13.279 1.914
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'13.523 2.158
20  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'13.850 2.485

What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m13.784s, 0.066s clear of Perez’s 1m13.850s. Perez then crashed heavily on his second push lap at Sainte Devote, after losing control of the rear of his car, and slammed the barrier to cause a red flag.

Verstappen reset the P1 bar at 1m13.038s at the resumption, before Alonso lowered it with 1m12.886s. Verstappen responded with 1m12.644s, before Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) grabbed the top spot by 0.002s with 1m12.642s.

Verstappen wasn’t to be denied, however, setting 1m12.386s on his final lap.

Falling at the first hurdle were Logan Sargeant (Williams), the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, Zhou Guanyu (who had topped the session briefly for Alfa Romeo before Perez shunted) and the gutted Perez.

Monaco Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Tsunoda

Cla Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'12.386   12
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.642 0.256 13
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.706 0.320 13
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'12.717 0.331 12
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.722 0.336 12
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'12.769 0.383 12
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.872 0.486 13
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.877 0.491 12
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.886 0.500 10
10  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.912 0.526 11
11  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'12.967 0.581 12
12  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'13.006 0.620 12
13  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'13.033 0.647 12
14  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'13.038 0.652 13
15  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'13.054 0.668 11
16  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'13.113 0.727 13
17  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'13.270 0.884 9
18  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'13.279 0.893 8
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'13.523 1.137 13
20  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'13.850 1.464 4

What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the initial pace at 1m12.038s, 0.069s ahead of Alonso. Max then lowered the P1 time to 1m11.908s, 0.195s quicker than Leclerc.

In the closing moments, Norris slammed the barrier at Tabac after he’d already clipped the wall on the exit of the Nouvelle Chicane, but just squeaked through to Q3 by 0.018s.

Knocked out at this point were Norris’s McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and the Alfa of Valtteri Bottas.

Monaco Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.908   9
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.103 0.195 9
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.107 0.199 9
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'12.151 0.243 10
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.156 0.248 11
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'12.169 0.261 7
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'12.210 0.302 10
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'12.248 0.340 8
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.249 0.341 8
10  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.377 0.469 7
11  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.395 0.487 10
12  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.428 0.520 9
13  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.527 0.619 6
14  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.623 0.715 7
15  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.625 0.717 9

What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen only lapped in 1m12.102s before Alonso took provisional pole with 1m11.706s after “pushing like an animal”, ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz (by 0.029s) and Leclerc (by 0.053s).

Verstappen pushed again on the same tyres, producing 1m11.654s to take back pole following a stellar final sector, while Lewis Hamilton jumped to third doing likewise in his Mercedes.

On the final runs, Esteban Ocon then grabbed P1 for Alpine with 1m11.553s, a tenth faster than Verstappen.

As the seconds ticked down, Leclerc wrested pole away on 1m11.471s, before Alonso grabbed P1 with 1m11.449s – faster by 0.022s. But Verstappen wouldn’t be denied, unleashing 1m11.365s on his final lap.

Alonso – who was just 0.084s slower – will start second, ahead of Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), George Russell (Mercedes), Tsunoda and Norris.

Monaco Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.365   9
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.449 0.084 6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.471 0.106 6
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'11.553 0.188 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.630 0.265 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.725 0.360 6
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.933 0.568 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.964 0.599 7
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.082 0.717 8
10  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.254 0.889
