The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco
Alfa Romeo arrived at the Monaco Grand Prix well aware that a much-needed upgrade package had to deliver a step forward in form after recent Formula 1 struggles.
And, while it is still early in the weekend, Valtteri Bottas’ eighth place slot in FP2 has at least offered an early indication that its changes could have shifted it up a gear in the ultra-tight midfield battle.
The revisions are quite extensive, as there’s also some high downforce, circuit specific updates that are loaded on to the car to deal with the exacting demands of the Monte Carlo street circuit.
The changes that have been made are all at the rear, with the engine cover, floor body and floor edge all optimised to improve flow conditions, while also providing an uptick in cooling performance.
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The latter has also been helped by the introduction of a new cooling panel, which sits on the engine cover’s shoulder and offers the maximum heat rejection of those available within its suite of options.
Meanwhile, the rear suspension fairings have been modified to work in conjunction with a new rear brake duct fence (red arrow, old specification inset below).
Alfa Romeo C43 rear wing and rear brake duct comparison
Photo by: Uncredited
As expected, there’s also a higher downforce rear and beam wing variant for Monaco, too. While it does share commonality with the other choices, it is clear how much deeper and steeper the mainplane and upper flap are in this specification.
The rear wing mounting pylons have also been redesigned, with a larger gap introduced between the swan-neck and the leading edge of the mainplane, while their overall height has also been increased.
This is paired with a more bulbous DRS pod and actuator arrangement when compared with the one used in recent races.
Metal inserts have also been added to the rear quarter endplate cutout, which again differs from the style used in recent races, while the flap edge and pivots have been reinforced.
The cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has meant that a lot of upgrades originally planned for that round have been rolled over to Monaco, so there is quite a lot on display.
Aston Martin opted to stagger the introduction of the new parts it had planned to debut at Imola with the ones most suited to the demands of Monaco now on display.
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The remainder of the parts not used here will be carried over to the Spanish GP, with a revised outer front wing layout a likely candidate for this, given how the team described some of it updates in the car presentation document ahead of the event.
For this weekend, the AMR23’s upper wishbone fairing has been modified and now features a twisted profile across its span in order to improve flow downstream.
The lower front brake duct deflector has also been repositioned within the bounds of the legality box, a feature that will likely bear more fruit once the aforementioned front wing changes take place in Spain.
Aston Martin AMR23 rear brake detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Meanwhile, at the rear of the car, the suspension fairings have been fettled to alter their incidence, and guide vanes have been added to the inner drum on the rear brake assembly to help divert the airflow as it makes its way across and around the void between the two surfaces.
The upper transitional tip section of the rear wing endplate has also been angled on top of the mainplane section, rather than sitting parallel with it.
Alpine has almost simultaneously stumbled upon this approach too and it has enabled it to pancake the upper tip section of the rear wing and alter how it and the rear quarter cutout will interact with one another.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alpine has also made extensive changes to its sidepod architecture for Monaco, with the team that originally pioneered the water slide-style gulley now taking it to a more extreme level after seeing what Aston Martin has done with the idea.
The A523’s sidepods are now wider and taller to enable the team to incorporate the deeper valley section.
This should not only help improve the airflow’s passage down over the assembly to the rear of the car and the coke bottle region, but also help with flow down the car’s flank and over the floor, which has also been modified to suit.
Alpine A523 aerial overview
Photo by: Alpine
F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Susie Wolff: We will see a female F1 driver in the next 10 years
Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for Monaco GP F1 pole
Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for Monaco GP F1 pole Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for Monaco GP F1 pole
Aston Martin reveals first F1 2023 upgrades ahead of Monaco FP1
Aston Martin reveals first F1 2023 upgrades ahead of Monaco FP1 Aston Martin reveals first F1 2023 upgrades ahead of Monaco FP1
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Latest news
Team Penske cars will join Indy 500 “dogfight”, says O’Ward
Team Penske cars will join Indy 500 “dogfight”, says O’Ward Team Penske cars will join Indy 500 “dogfight”, says O’Ward
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole
Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris
Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris
Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1
Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1 Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.