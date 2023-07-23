F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole
Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in his Mercedes.
Hamilton will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Lando Norris (McLaren) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
F1 trialled a new tyre format this weekend, that mandated teams to run the hard Pirellis in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.
Hungarian GP qualifying results: Hamilton on pole from Verstappen
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'16.609
|205.871
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.003
|205.863
|3
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.085
|205.643
|4
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.296
|205.078
|5
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+0.362
|204.903
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.383
|204.847
|7
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+0.425
|204.735
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+0.426
|204.732
|9
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.436
|204.706
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+0.577
|204.332
|11
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+1.094
|202.972
|12
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.232
|202.613
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.393
|202.194
|14
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+1.535
|201.827
|15
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.608
|201.639
|16
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+2.308
|199.850
|17
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+2.310
|199.845
|18
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+2.418
|199.572
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+2.597
|199.121
|20
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+2.639
|199.015
|View full results
What happened in Hungarian GP Q1?
Valtteri Bottas set the early pace for Alfa Romeo on the hard tyres on a multi-lap run at 1m18.775s but had both Red Bulls within a tenth of him. Verstappen beat him with 1m18.658s, before Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa) spent spells at the top – the latter staying P1 until the end at 1m18.143s.
With almost all cars on track at the end, there was traffic chaos as drivers searched for a gap, and falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), shockingly George Russell (Mercedes, who hit traffic in sector three), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).
Hungarian GP Q1 results: Zhou fastest from Verstappen
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|10
|1'18.143
|201.829
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|+0.175
|0.175
|201.378
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|8
|+0.217
|0.042
|201.271
|4
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|+0.250
|0.033
|201.186
|5
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|+0.297
|0.047
|201.065
|6
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|9
|+0.321
|0.024
|201.004
|7
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|8
|+0.434
|0.113
|200.715
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|9
|+0.437
|0.003
|200.707
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|+0.552
|0.115
|200.414
|10
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|11
|+0.554
|0.002
|200.409
|11
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|+0.600
|0.046
|200.292
|12
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|8
|+0.632
|0.032
|200.210
|13
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|+0.639
|0.007
|200.192
|14
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|+0.711
|0.072
|200.010
|15
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|9
|+0.763
|0.052
|199.878
|16
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|+0.774
|0.011
|199.850
|17
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|9
|+0.776
|0.002
|199.845
|18
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|+0.884
|0.108
|199.572
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|+1.063
|0.179
|199.121
|20
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|+1.105
|0.042
|199.015
|View full results
What happened in Hungarian GP Q2?
Verstappen set the initial medium-tyred pace at 1m17.296s but had the lap deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 5, which handed P1 back to Norris with 1m17.328s. Verstappen came out early for his final run but only managed 1m17.547s as a banker lap, which Hamilton beat to take P2.
Knocked out at this point were Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (who missed out by 0.002s to Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine, who lost his fastest time for track limits but wouldn’t have made it anyway).
Hungarian GP Q2 results: Norris fastest from Hamilton
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|1'17.328
|203.957
|2
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.099
|0.099
|203.696
|3
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|+0.219
|0.120
|203.381
|4
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.235
|0.016
|203.339
|5
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|+0.243
|0.008
|203.318
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.252
|0.009
|203.294
|7
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.324
|0.072
|203.106
|8
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|+0.347
|0.023
|203.046
|9
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.372
|0.025
|202.980
|10
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.373
|0.001
|202.978
|11
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.375
|0.002
|202.972
|12
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|+0.513
|0.138
|202.613
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|6
|+0.674
|0.161
|202.194
|14
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|8
|+0.816
|0.142
|201.827
|15
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|+0.889
|0.073
|201.639
|View full results
What happened in Hungarian GP Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace with 1m16.612s, a tenth clear of Hamilton with Norris third, three tenths further back.
On the final runs, Hamilton unleashed 1m16.609s to beat Verstappen by 0.003s, to take his record ninth pole at Budapest despite a scrappy end to his lap.
Verstappen, who didn’t improve on his final attempt, will start second, ahead of Norris, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Zhou, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Perez and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).
Hungarian GP Q3 results: Hamilton takes pole
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.609
|205.871
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|+0.003
|0.003
|205.863
|3
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.085
|0.082
|205.643
|4
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.296
|0.211
|205.078
|5
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.362
|0.066
|204.903
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.383
|0.021
|204.847
|7
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.425
|0.042
|204.735
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|+0.426
|0.001
|204.732
|9
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|+0.436
|0.010
|204.706
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|+0.577
|0.141
|204.332
|View full results
Related video
Ricciardo "felt like myself again" in F1 qualifying comeback
F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars
Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars Hamilton's Hungary pole proof of 'enigma' of F1 ground-effect cars
What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole
What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace
Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace
Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'
Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars' Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Latest news
Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart
Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory
Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race
Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race
Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch
Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.