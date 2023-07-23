Subscribe
F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in his Mercedes.

Charles Bradley
By:

Hamilton will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Lando Norris (McLaren) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

F1 trialled a new tyre format this weekend, that mandated teams to run the hard Pirellis in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.

Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 1'16.609 205.871
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull +0.003 205.863
3 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.085 205.643
4 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.296 205.078
5 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +0.362 204.903
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.383 204.847
7 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +0.425 204.735
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.426 204.732
9 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.436 204.706
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +0.577 204.332
11 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +1.094 202.972
12 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +1.232 202.613
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.393 202.194
14 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.535 201.827
15 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +1.608 201.639
16 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +2.308 199.850
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +2.310 199.845
18 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +2.418 199.572
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +2.597 199.121
20 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +2.639 199.015
What happened in Hungarian GP Q1?

Valtteri Bottas set the early pace for Alfa Romeo on the hard tyres on a multi-lap run at 1m18.775s but had both Red Bulls within a tenth of him. Verstappen beat him with 1m18.658s, before Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa) spent spells at the top – the latter staying P1 until the end at 1m18.143s.

With almost all cars on track at the end, there was traffic chaos as drivers searched for a gap, and falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), shockingly George Russell (Mercedes, who hit traffic in sector three), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Hungarian GP Q1 results: Zhou fastest from Verstappen

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 1'18.143   201.829
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 9 +0.175 0.175 201.378
3 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 8 +0.217 0.042 201.271
4 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 9 +0.250 0.033 201.186
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 9 +0.297 0.047 201.065
6 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 9 +0.321 0.024 201.004
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 8 +0.434 0.113 200.715
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 9 +0.437 0.003 200.707
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 8 +0.552 0.115 200.414
10 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 11 +0.554 0.002 200.409
11 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 10 +0.600 0.046 200.292
12 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 +0.632 0.032 200.210
13 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 10 +0.639 0.007 200.192
14 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 10 +0.711 0.072 200.010
15 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 9 +0.763 0.052 199.878
16 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 8 +0.774 0.011 199.850
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 9 +0.776 0.002 199.845
18 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 9 +0.884 0.108 199.572
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 8 +1.063 0.179 199.121
20 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 8 +1.105 0.042 199.015
What happened in Hungarian GP Q2?

Verstappen set the initial medium-tyred pace at 1m17.296s but had the lap deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 5, which handed P1 back to Norris with 1m17.328s. Verstappen came out early for his final run but only managed 1m17.547s as a banker lap, which Hamilton beat to take P2.

Knocked out at this point were Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (who missed out by 0.002s to Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine, who lost his fastest time for track limits but wouldn’t have made it anyway).

Hungarian GP Q2 results: Norris fastest from Hamilton

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3 1'17.328   203.957
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6 +0.099 0.099 203.696
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6 +0.219 0.120 203.381
4 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 +0.235 0.016 203.339
5 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 5 +0.243 0.008 203.318
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6 +0.252 0.009 203.294
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6 +0.324 0.072 203.106
8 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 9 +0.347 0.023 203.046
9 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 +0.372 0.025 202.980
10 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6 +0.373 0.001 202.978
11 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6 +0.375 0.002 202.972
12 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 6 +0.513 0.138 202.613
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 6 +0.674 0.161 202.194
14 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 8 +0.816 0.142 201.827
15 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 6 +0.889 0.073 201.639
What happened in Hungarian GP Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace with 1m16.612s, a tenth clear of Hamilton with Norris third, three tenths further back.

On the final runs, Hamilton unleashed 1m16.609s to beat Verstappen by 0.003s, to take his record ninth pole at Budapest despite a scrappy end to his lap.

Verstappen, who didn’t improve on his final attempt, will start second, ahead of Norris, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Zhou, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Perez and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

Hungarian GP Q3 results: Hamilton takes pole

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'16.609   205.871
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6 +0.003 0.003 205.863
3 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6 +0.085 0.082 205.643
4 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6 +0.296 0.211 205.078
5 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 +0.362 0.066 204.903
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6 +0.383 0.021 204.847
7 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 +0.425 0.042 204.735
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6 +0.426 0.001 204.732
9 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6 +0.436 0.010 204.706
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6 +0.577 0.141 204.332
