F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

Hamilton will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Lando Norris (McLaren) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

F1 trialled a new tyre format this weekend, that mandated teams to run the hard Pirellis in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.

Hungarian GP qualifying results: Hamilton on pole from Verstappen

What happened in Hungarian GP Q1?

Valtteri Bottas set the early pace for Alfa Romeo on the hard tyres on a multi-lap run at 1m18.775s but had both Red Bulls within a tenth of him. Verstappen beat him with 1m18.658s, before Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa) spent spells at the top – the latter staying P1 until the end at 1m18.143s.

With almost all cars on track at the end, there was traffic chaos as drivers searched for a gap, and falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), shockingly George Russell (Mercedes, who hit traffic in sector three), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Hungarian GP Q1 results: Zhou fastest from Verstappen

What happened in Hungarian GP Q2?

Verstappen set the initial medium-tyred pace at 1m17.296s but had the lap deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 5, which handed P1 back to Norris with 1m17.328s. Verstappen came out early for his final run but only managed 1m17.547s as a banker lap, which Hamilton beat to take P2.

Knocked out at this point were Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (who missed out by 0.002s to Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine, who lost his fastest time for track limits but wouldn’t have made it anyway).

Hungarian GP Q2 results: Norris fastest from Hamilton

What happened in Hungarian GP Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace with 1m16.612s, a tenth clear of Hamilton with Norris third, three tenths further back.

On the final runs, Hamilton unleashed 1m16.609s to beat Verstappen by 0.003s, to take his record ninth pole at Budapest despite a scrappy end to his lap.

Verstappen, who didn’t improve on his final attempt, will start second, ahead of Norris, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Zhou, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Perez and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

Hungarian GP Q3 results: Hamilton takes pole