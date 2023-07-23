F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 23. Here's how you can watch the 11th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took a surprise pole position after beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.003s in a tight qualifying session at the Hungaroring.
Hamilton is the most successful driver in Hungary in F1's history, with eight grand prix wins to his name - including three in a row between 2018-20.
Lando Norris and Osca Piastri will share the second row of the grid as McLaren was able to continue the strong form it first displayed at Silverstone earlier this month.
When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Hungarian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Hungaroring.
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'16.609
|205.871
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.003
|205.863
|3
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.085
|205.643
|4
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.296
|205.078
|5
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+0.362
|204.903
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.383
|204.847
|7
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+0.425
|204.735
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+0.426
|204.732
|9
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.436
|204.706
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+0.577
|204.332
|11
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+1.094
|202.972
|12
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.232
|202.613
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.393
|202.194
|14
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+1.535
|201.827
|15
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.608
|201.639
|16
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+2.308
|199.850
|17
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+2.310
|199.845
|18
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+2.418
|199.572
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+2.597
|199.121
|20
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+2.639
|199.015
