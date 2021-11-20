F1 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes set the outright pace in Friday practice, with Valtteri Bottas going two just tenths quicker than Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped FP1 but was only third in the overall timesheet, albeit still ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton.

What time does qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix will begin at 17:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail International Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, November 20, 2021

: Saturday, November 20, 2021 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST (Saturday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 22:00 20:00 16:30 Qualifying 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Losail throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

