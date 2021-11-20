Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Qatar Next / What’s at the heart of Red Bull’s frantic F1 rear wing fixes?
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

F1 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Losail International Circuit is hosting its first Formula 1 race this weekend. Here's how you can watch the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, November 20.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes set the outright pace in Friday practice, with Valtteri Bottas going two just tenths quicker than Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped FP1 but was only third in the overall timesheet, albeit still ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton.

What time does qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix will begin at 17:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail International Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST (Saturday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

21:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

22:00

 20:00

16:30

Qualifying

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Losail throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Qatar Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'23.723  
2 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'24.160 0.437
3 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'24.194 0.471
4 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'24.509 0.786
5 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'24.648 0.925
6 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'24.713 0.990
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'24.790 1.067
8 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'24.915 1.192
9 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'24.972 1.249
10 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'25.215 1.492
11 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'25.291 1.568
12 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'25.328 1.605
13 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'25.688 1.965
14 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'25.757 2.034
15 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'25.828 2.105
16 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'25.871 2.148
17 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'25.905 2.182
18 47 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'26.699 2.976
19 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'26.712 2.989
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'27.500 3.777
View full results

Qatar Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'23.148  
2 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'23.357 0.209
3 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'23.498 0.350
4 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'23.570 0.422
5 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'23.632 0.484
6 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'23.705 0.557
7 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'23.735 0.587
8 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'23.787 0.639
9 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'24.020 0.872
10 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'24.033 0.885
11 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'24.041 0.893
12 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'24.056 0.908
13 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'24.095 0.947
14 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'24.135 0.987
15 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'24.631 1.483
16 63 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'24.954 1.806
17 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'25.072 1.924
18 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'25.209 2.061
19 47 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'25.575 2.427
20 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Qatar
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Qatar
Next article

What’s at the heart of Red Bull’s frantic F1 rear wing fixes?

What’s at the heart of Red Bull’s frantic F1 rear wing fixes?
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads title rival Rea in practice Mandalika
Video Inside
World Superbike

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads title rival Rea in practice

Mahindra unveils Formula E car for final Gen2 season
Formula E

Mahindra unveils Formula E car for final Gen2 season

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Latest news

What’s at the heart of Red Bull’s frantic F1 rear wing fixes?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What’s at the heart of Red Bull’s frantic F1 rear wing fixes?

F1 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Qatar
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Qatar

Hamilton dismisses 'DAS 2' theories over F1 steering wheel movement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton dismisses 'DAS 2' theories over F1 steering wheel movement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
12 h
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
22 h
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.