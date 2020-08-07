Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Results

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

shares
comments
2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 3:34 PM

Lewis Hamilton set the pace on the opening day of 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice at Silverstone on Friday for Mercedes, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes dominated the first practice session, with Bottas outpacing Hamilton by 0.138s. His 1m26.166s was 1.2s faster than Max Verstappen’s fastest FP1 time last week, although Pirelli is using softer compound tyres this weekend – including the C4 as the soft, which wasn’t in use last time.

Verstappen was 0.727s off the pace for Red Bull, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg – in again for the Covid-positive Sergio Perez at Racing Point. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel sandwiched the second Red Bull of Alex Albon. Robert Kubica made another FP1 appearance for Alfa Romeo, and was 0.3s off teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

In the second session, Hamilton and Bottas again battled it out for the fastest time, with Hamilton working down to 1m25.606s on the soft tyre, with Bottas 0.176s behind. They were half a second quicker in this session.

Daniel Ricciardo produced the third-fastest time, 0.815s off the pace, pipping Verstappen and the Racing Points of Lance Stroll and Hulkenberg.

Leclerc was seventh, ahead of the McLarens, but appeared to suffer some serious tyre blisters on his long run on the medium. Clearly struggling in FP2 were Albon, down in 11th, and Vettel in 14th.

Vettel's session ended prematurely when his car expired, Vettel suggesting either engine or gearbox, and dumped a huge amount of fluids on the track between Woodcote and Copse.

The session was red flagged when Antonio Giovinazzi stopped his Alfa Romeo at Becketts.

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 21 1'26.166     246.124
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 23 1'26.304 0.138 0.138 245.731
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 24 1'26.893 0.727 0.589 244.065
4 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point Mercedes 25 1'26.942 0.776 0.049 243.928
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'27.062 0.896 0.120 243.591
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 22 1'27.280 1.114 0.218 242.983
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 21 1'27.498 1.332 0.218 242.378
8 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 26 1'27.539 1.373 0.041 242.264
9 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 27 1'27.653 1.487 0.114 241.949
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 23 1'27.701 1.535 0.048 241.817
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 23 1'27.707 1.541 0.006 241.800
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 26 1'27.846 1.680 0.139 241.417
13 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 26 1'27.908 1.742 0.062 241.247
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 28 1'28.138 1.972 0.230 240.618
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 24 1'28.170 2.004 0.032 240.530
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 24 1'28.226 2.060 0.056 240.378
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 23 1'28.511 2.345 0.285 239.604
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 1'28.655 2.489 0.144 239.214
19 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Ferrari 22 1'28.960 2.794 0.305 238.394
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 17 1'29.319 3.153 0.359 237.436
View full results

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 22 1'25.606     247.734
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 22 1'25.782 0.176 0.176 247.226
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 29 1'26.421 0.815 0.639 245.398
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 15 1'26.437 0.831 0.016 245.353
5 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 24 1'26.501 0.895 0.064 245.171
6 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point Mercedes 26 1'26.746 1.140 0.245 244.479
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 32 1'26.812 1.206 0.066 244.293
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 26 1'26.867 1.261 0.055 244.138
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 24 1'26.918 1.312 0.051 243.995
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 25 1'26.928 1.322 0.010 243.967
11 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 25 1'26.960 1.354 0.032 243.877
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 33 1'27.002 1.396 0.042 243.759
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 31 1'27.128 1.522 0.126 243.407
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 30 1'27.198 1.592 0.070 243.212
15 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 28 1'27.294 1.688 0.096 242.944
16 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 31 1'27.320 1.714 0.026 242.872
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 1'27.535 1.929 0.215 242.275
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 28 1'27.582 1.976 0.047 242.145
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 32 1'27.683 2.077 0.101 241.866
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 26 1'27.955 2.349 0.272 241.118
View full results

Related video

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Charles Bradley

