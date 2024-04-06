F1 Japanese GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Alpine A524 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the two front wing specifications available to Alpine in Japan, with the newer of the two being the upper one (splattered with green flo-viz paint). Note not only how the shape of the upper flaps differ considerably different but also how the team has made the switch to semi-detached flap tips at the endplate juncture.

McLaren MCL38 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the McLaren MCL38 as mechanics prepared the car, notably with the floor off the car we’re able to see the floor fences and the swept leading edge of the floor.

Mercedes W15 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the covers of the Mercedes W15 reveals details of how the power unit and ancillaries are packaged, while we’re also able to see a number of metal stays housed within the sidepod’s bodywork that reduce the floor’s flexion.

McLaren MCL38 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the McLaren MCL38 chassis and the bodywork blister that interfaces with the floor and rear leg of the upper wishbone to better manage the airflow downstream.

Aston Martin AMR24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the extreme detail work that’s been undertaken around the inboard fixture point on the Aston Martin AMR24’s rear leg of the upper wishbone. Note how there’s a very thin tail section that’s aggressively swept upwards as it mates with the bodywork panel (red arrow).

Aston Martin AMR24 sidepod and floor comparison Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin has a new floor and sidepod bodywork in Japan, with the descending swage line reintroduced in the sidepod’s bodywork in the front corner (red arrow), while the team has switched to a more twisted edge wing (blue arrow) and no cut-out at the rear of the floor, with a tapered tail section to the edge wing, where it had previously intersected the cut-out.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the new upper intake placed beside the rear leg of the halo on the Red Bull RB20, while an additional vertical baffle wing has been added to the wing mirror assembly to help redirect the airflow across the sidepod’s upper surface too.

Nose cone and front wing of the Haas VF-24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the Haas VF-24’s front wing assembly, which notably has the outwashing slot gap separators between the upper two flap elements, while the semi-detached flap tips are skewed relative to the endplate.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the front brake end fence and the smaller cooling inlet that’s been installed on the Red Bull RB20 this weekend.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Side view of the VCARB01, which has a new floor available in Japan, featuring revised floor fences and adjustments to the edge wing and the floor’s edge that runs alongside.

Alpine A524 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the rear end of the Alpine A524, with a notably shorter lower rear brake deflector being employed.

Williams FW46 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the new diveplane and semi-detached endplate and flap tip configuration that has been introduced by Williams this weekend.

Williams FW46 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the FW46’s sidepod bodywork and the intricate detailing on the floor’s edge.

Williams FW46 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the rear wing with its semi-detached tip section and swept central pillar mounting.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A side view of the area around the new intake beside the halo and the snorkel-like bodywork that carries the airflow internally.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A side view of the RB20’s rear wing assembly which shows how the rear endplate cutout is affected by the use of the semi-detached tip section above.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the front wing on RB’s VCARB01 upon which the team has placed a camera pod in the outer portion to capture footage of how the wing behaves under load.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Similarly, RB hung a camera pod from the rear section of its sidepod during free practice to gather information regarding how the rear section of the floor behaves.

Aston Martin AMR24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing assembly on the Aston Martin AMR24 sprayed in flo-viz paint, as the team looks for visual confirmation that the updates that have been installed on the car this weekend are working as anticipated.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Jon Noble

A close up of the new edge wing on the Red Bull RB20, which features a tab-like vane on the rear corner.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the rear facing and upwardly swept rear brake duct outlet on the RB20, which also features a pair of large winglets that are hung from its side.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down overview of the Red Bull RB20’s nose and front wing assembly which shows the narrow ridge in the outboard section of the wing that works with the endplate to generate outwash.