Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Trackside Tipster
Topic

Trackside Tipster

Main
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview Next / The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

F1 Form Guide: Brazilian Grand Prix

Sprint stars Verstappen, Leclerc, Ricciardo and Alonso; Ferrari on form and can Raikkonen make another point? Here are some tips for this weekend at Interlagos.

F1 Form Guide: Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 is back in Brazil after Red Bull rattled rivals Mercedes in Mexico last Sunday. Trackside Tipster takes a look at could happen this time around and where some of the surprises could come from this weekend.

Sprint race hot shots

The Interlagos track is likely to favour Red Bull again, but it’s not as clear-cut as it seemed in Mexico. Mercedes has also gone well there and despite past results show some decent form Lewis Hamilton appears surprisingly unfavoured.

It’s worth looking beyond the likely winner this time, though, because this is the third race that has included the new sprint qualifying format, so there’s some interesting opportunities to be had around that.

Winning in F1 is all about playing your cars right and getting a good roll of the dice. Try your luck at Casino by clicking here.

18+. New depositors only. UK residents only. Min deposit £10. T&Cs apply begambleaware.org. Play Responsibly

Qualifying will run on Friday evening at this event, and that will only decide the grid for the short sprint challenge that takes place on Saturday. It is that which then decides the grid for the race on Sunday.

The positions after qualifying on Friday will likely affect the odds for the sprint race the following day, so it is worth keeping an eye on the drivers who have shown good form in the short format so far.

In the first sprint, at Silverstone, Max Verstappen showed more aggression and swapped spots with Hamilton at the front. In the second, at Monza, he turned third into pole (albeit aided by a penalty for Valtteri Bottas).

Further back, Charles Leclerc is well suited to the sprint format, as are Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso, so if any of those struggle on Friday, they could be a good bet to climb back up on the Saturday.

There is also the chance of rain on Friday, which could lead to some mixed up starting positions for the sprint. Changing conditions could play a part on Sunday too, as race day looks set to be up to six degrees hotter than the Saturday.

The Brazilian GP startline

The Brazilian GP startline

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s flying lap form

This is a form track for Ferrari when it comes to a single lap run, so keep an eye on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to get themselves up towards the front in qualifying on Friday.

The Italian team started 2-4 on the grid in their last two visits to Brazil, were 2-3 in 2017 and 3-5 in 2016. In fact, you have to go back to 2014 to find a Brazilian race where one of the red cars was not in the top three on the grid.

Apart from a victory for Sebastian Vettel in 2017, however, the team has never fared that well in the race. That said, last time out there was a decent chance of a podium before the team’s two drivers collided with each other.

Raikkonen’s points potential

Kimi Raikkonen’s long F1 career is coming to a close at the end of the year, but since he announced his retirement he appears to have hit a rich vein of form (in Alfa Romeo’s terms at least), with two eighth-place finishes in the last four races.

There is a good chance he could collect another cluster in Brazil, too. He finished fourth there for Alfa in 2019 – his best ever result with the team – and in the two years before that, with Ferrari, he was on the podium each time.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and George Russell, Williams FW43B, as Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, gets airborne at the start

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and George Russell, Williams FW43B, as Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, gets airborne at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Finishing failures

Reliability has been impressive for most teams this season, but one or two have proved less likely to finish than others – and there could be value in picking who will or will not reach the end of the race this weekend.

AlphaTauri, for example, has had at least one car retire in four of the last six races while Haas has had one car drop out in five of the last eight. Despite that, both teams have decent odds on just one of their cars reaching the finish.

Don’t be tempted by the high odds for a double retirement, though. It could happen, but it has only done so twice this year – once with Williams in San Marino and once with Alpine in the USA.

Fair bet for a clean race

The safety car has been used at 10 of the 18 events so far this season – which means it has appeared in 55% of the races.

That is a lower appearance rate than in all but one of the last five years – with the 12 race appearances from 17 last year (70%) the highest – but if it stays dry (as predicted) the chances of Brazil adding to this year’s tally are relatively low.

Just two of the seven dry races in Brazil since 2010 have had a safety car – although in the wet, it is a different story, with a massive four safety car periods in 2016 and two in 2012.

shares
comments
2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Previous article

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Next article

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments
Load comments
McLaren More from
McLaren
Insider’s guide: What happens on race day?
Video Inside
Formula 1

Insider’s guide: What happens on race day?

Ferrari: Mistakes will decide winner in McLaren fight for P3
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mistakes will decide winner in McLaren fight for P3

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil

Verstappen to face F1 stewards over Brazil parc ferme incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to face F1 stewards over Brazil parc ferme incident

F1 stewards adjourn Hamilton DRS rule break hearing at Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stewards adjourn Hamilton DRS rule break hearing at Brazilian GP

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.