Formula 1 / Brazilian GP Preview

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Sao Paulo this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the 19th round of the 2021 F1 season.

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to Brazil with an extended lead of 19 points over Lewis Hamilton following his impressive victory in Mexico last weekend. In the constructors' championship, Red Bull has closed within one point of Mercedes following a tough race for Valtteri Bottas last time out.

The Interlagos circuit could play into the strengths of the Red Bull/Honda package and the Austrian team would be keen to maximise its chance before F1 heads to the unknows of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. 

But it won't be a straightforward weekend for either Red Bull or Mercedes, with the sprint qualifying race making its third and final appearance of the year. 

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

02:30¹

00:30¹

21:00

Qualifying

 19:00

20:00

 14:00

11:00

 06:00¹

04:00¹

00:30¹

Practice 2

15:00

16:00

10:00

 07:00

02:00¹

 00:00¹

20:30

Sprint

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

 06:30¹

04:30¹

01:00¹

Race 

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Brazil

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 local time
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 local time

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 GMT

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT
  • Sprint: 19:30 - 20:00 GMT

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Race: 17:00 - 19:00 GMT

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 16:30 - 17:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 CET

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET
  • Sprint: 20:30 - 21:00 CET

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Race: 18:00 - 20:00 CET

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in the US

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
  • Sprint: 14:30 - 15:00 ET / 11:30 - 12:00 PT

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Race: 12:00 - 14:00 PT / 09:00 - 11:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEDT

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT
  • Sprint: 06:30 - 07:00 AEDT

Monday 15th November 2021

  • Race: 04:00 - 06:00 AEDT

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 JST 

Sunday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Sprint: 04:30 - 05:00 JST

Monday 15th November 2021

  • Race: 02:00 - 04:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 SAT / 18:30 - 19:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 SAT / 22:00 - 23:00 EAT

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
  • Sprint: 21:30 - 22:00 SAT / 22:30 - 23:00 EAT

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Race: 19:00 - 21:00 SAT / 20:00 - 22:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in India

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 IST

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Qualifying: 00:30 - 01:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Sunday 14th November 2021

  • Sprint: 01:00 - 01:30 IST
  • Race: 22:30 - 00:30¹ IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the C2 hard tyre, C3 medium tyre and C4 soft tyre to Brazil.

