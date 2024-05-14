All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

The FIA has opened a tender for a new lightweight halo from 2026 in a bid to help plans to reduce Formula 1 car weight.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes F1 W15 halo detail

As F1 moves towards its all-new rules era with revamped turbo hybrid engines, motor racing’s governing body has laid out ambitious plans for a change of car concept too.

Beyond a shift towards active aero, the FIA wants to reverse the trend of cars having got heavier over recent years – with it accepted that the current 798kg minimum limit is too much.

Now, as part of the FIA's widespread efforts to save mass in various areas, it wants to reduce the weight of the standard halo by up to one kilogramme – from the current seven kilogrammes.

A tender has been opened for a new titanium alloy halo, with a mass that is greater than six kilogrammes.

The supplier will be asked to produce and deliver the new halo, which must pass strict strength tests, and be provided to teams from 2026 to 2030.

Last year, the FIA’s head of single seaters Nikolas Tombazis said that initial ambitions to reduce car weight in F1 were pretty high.

"We aim to have a significantly lower weight limit, and we are looking to reduce the weight limit by 40 to 50 kilos in 2026," said Tombazis.

"The way we want to do that is related to what we've termed the 'nimble car' concept, because we basically feel that in recent years the cars have become a bit too bulky and too heavy."

Delivering on that target was going to be achieved through multiple changes – although a return to 16-inch wheels has since been abandoned.

Smaller cars should go some way to reducing bulk, though, with the wheelbase of the 2026 cars likely trimmed down to 3400mm from the current maximum 3600mm. The cars will also be narrower by 10cm, so will be reduced from 2000mm to 1900mm.

Plans to reduce downforce should also help out in reducing weight, as with less stress going through car components there would not be as much need to make them so strong.

Tombazis added: "This lower downforce means that a lot of the loading on components, such as suspension, will reduce and that will enable the teams to reduce the weight consequentially.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The eight key changes Ferrari has made to its F1 car for Imola
Next article Magnussen: "Unfinished business" with Haas F1 behind desire to stay

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target

Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target

Formula 1
Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target
Why Ford feels Red Bull has ace up its sleeve with F1 2026 engine project

Why Ford feels Red Bull has ace up its sleeve with F1 2026 engine project

Formula 1
Why Ford feels Red Bull has ace up its sleeve with F1 2026 engine project
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target

Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target

F1 Formula 1
Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target
NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another

NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Darlington
NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another
Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw

Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw
Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

NAS NASCAR Cup
Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Prime

Discover prime content
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global