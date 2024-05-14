Magnussen: "Unfinished business" with Haas F1 behind desire to stay
Kevin Magnussen wants to remain at the Haas Formula 1 team in 2025 as he feels he still has "unfinished business" with the American squad.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Chris Harris on F1: All Hail Kevin Magnussen, the Chaos King of Miami
Stella: "Unacceptable" Magnussen F1 tactics should be bannable offences
Haas suing Steiner over alleged “Surviving to Drive” infringements
Hulkenberg: Komatsu "fought", "gave everything" to keep me at Haas in F1 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Latest news
Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target
NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another
Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw
Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma
Prime
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments