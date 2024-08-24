All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Practice report
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice

Sargeant's heavy crash in Zandvoort's Formula 1 FP3 session caused a 44-minute stoppage

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 crash

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 crash

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly headlined a truncated third practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, following a lengthy red-flag period for Logan Sargeant's heavy crash on the exit of Turn 3.

In wet conditions following the emergence of overnight rain, Sargeant had put his Williams into the wall after taking too much kerb on the exit of Turn 3, the banked Hugenholtz corner, and ended up touching the grass.

This pitched his Williams into the opposite barrier and inflicted heavy damage onto his car - subsequently, a fire burst out at the rear as a fuel line was presumably severed in the wreckage.

Sargeant was able to extricate himself from the car swiftly, although the nature of the impact had caused heavy damage to the Armco barrier and left a line of residue along the track.

This prompted a 44-minute pause in proceedings to repair the barrier, as the early running had ended with Fernando Alonso on top of the timing boards having found 0.4 seconds over Oscar Piastri's earlier benchmark.

Race control tentatively suggested that running could resume with five minutes to spare, but this was delayed as the barrier was not yet ready; instead, there would be just two minutes of running at the close of the session.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Erik Junius

Fernando Alonso had been on top of the charts ahead of the final volley of laps, and the condensed running available prompted a final dash for a lap on the intermediate tyre. Although Kevin Magnussen had originally vaulted to the top, Gasly took the quickest lap at the chequered flag.

The Dane's time was good enough for second, as Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris completed the top four - ahead of Alonso's pre-stoppage time.

Max Verstappen was placed under investigation for his jockeying on the exit of the pitlane, where he passed Piastri down the inside of the pit exit and also barged past George - but put a wheel over the white line on the pit exit.

Neither Yuki Tsunoda nor Sergio Perez got a lap in at the end of the session, having missed the chequered flag to start their final runs.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 5

1'20.311

   190.912
2 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 9

+0.139

1'20.450

 0.139 190.582
3 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 7

+0.844

1'21.155

 0.705 188.927
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+1.076

1'21.387

 0.232 188.388
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+1.150

1'21.461

 0.074 188.217
6 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 4

+1.332

1'21.643

 0.182 187.798
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 10

+1.539

1'21.850

 0.207 187.323
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 7

+1.630

1'21.941

 0.091 187.115
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 5

+2.043

1'22.354

 0.413 186.176
10 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+2.278

1'22.589

 0.235 185.646
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 5

+2.929

1'23.240

 0.651 184.195
12 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 4

+2.976

1'23.287

 0.047 184.091
13 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 7

+3.647

1'23.958

 0.671 182.619
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 5

+3.696

1'24.007

 0.049 182.513
15 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 3

+3.787

1'24.098

 0.091 182.315
16 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+3.847

1'24.158

 0.060 182.185
17 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 3

+4.049

1'24.360

 0.202 181.749
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 7

+5.122

1'25.433

 1.073 179.466
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 4

 

    
20 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 2

 

    
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sargeant destroys Williams F1 car in Dutch GP practice crash
Next article Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen for 2025

Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen for 2025

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen for 2025
Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments

Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Latest news

F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happens

F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happens
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret

Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes
F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice

F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice

Prime

Discover prime content
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global