Previous / Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP Next / Live: Follow the Saudi Arabian GP as it happens
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 drivers want more changes to 'on the safety limit' Jeddah circuit

Formula 1 drivers want further modifications to ‘on the safety limit’ Jeddah for future races in Saudi Arabia despite the “tranquillity” offered by the cars’ performances in crashes.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 drivers want more changes to 'on the safety limit' Jeddah circuit
Listen to this article

Ahead the second grand prix on the Corniche circuit this weekend, barriers at four of the 27 corners were moved back while the final turn was widened by 1.5 metres.

This came after GPDA director George Russell previously told Motorsport.com the track was "lacking a lot from a safety perspective and a racing perspective".

But Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz  and Charles Leclerc have led calls for further improvements to be considered following Mick Schumacher's shunt in qualifying on Saturday evening.

The Haas driver was ruled out of the Sunday race following a high-speed crash that took 57 minutes to be cleared.

Sainz, who called the changes for 2022 "the smallest ever", reckoned the safety credentials of the F1 monocoque offered peace of mind to drivers but asked whether it was worth the risk.

He said: "As drivers, we are very confident around here just because we know that the safety of the cockpit nowadays is very high.

"This gives us a bit the tranquillity that even at those speeds, the car is protecting you because the FIA has done a great job in giving us very safe cockpits. But at the same time, is it really worth it?"

His initial suggestion was to push the concrete barriers further back to increase the window drivers might have to scrub off speed before impact.

Sainz continued: "Having that huge accident when you can maybe, hopefully push the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it.

"It's a discussion that we need to have because it's probably a bit on the limit."

Marshals remove the damaged car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after his crash in Q2

Marshals remove the damaged car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after his crash in Q2

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pole winner Sergio Perez labelled the venue "definitely the most dangerous place on the calendar", while Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen said of the flat-out curves that pepper the lap "just design it straight… it's safer for everyone."

Despite Leclerc declaring his enjoyment of the driving challenge presented by Jeddah, the Bahrain winner reckoned "maybe there are a few things that we can change for the future."

Russell did, however, warn the fundamental nature of F1's fastest street circuit could be lost should changes go too far.

The Mercedes driver said: "Obviously, the dangers were the lack of visibility last year. They've done their best to improve that. It has worked slightly. It hasn't solved all the issues.

"But I think that's just the nature of a street circuit sometimes, and obviously being so fast, it is high risk, high reward.

"The problem is, you sometimes lose the DNA of a street circuit if you go too far. There are small things that can be done to improve. But ultimately, when you go in these speeds, and you just lose it, there is no runoff, and you will end up on the wall."

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Live: Follow the Saudi Arabian GP as it happens

Live: Follow the Saudi Arabian GP as it happens
