Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole Next / Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash

The Haas Formula 1 team has confirmed Mick Schumacher will sit out Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after his heavy shunt in qualifying.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash
Listen to this article

During Q2, Schumacher suffered a high-speed crash into the concrete walls at Turn 10 after losing control over his car on the kerbs.

Schumacher's car was virtually destroyed by the side-on impact but following a lengthy extrication a first check-up at the Jeddah street track's medical centre revealed no physical injuries.

Nevertheless, Schumacher was airlifted by helicopter to the nearby King Fahad Armed Forces hospital for extra precautionary checks.

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner ruled out the possibility of Schumacher taking part in Sunday's grand prix.

"The best thing is that Mick has apparently no injuries, he's in the hospital right now and being evaluated by the doctors, so he is in good hands at the moment," Steiner said in a team statement.

"There is a possibility that he'll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital. Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow."

Later on Saturday night, however, Schumacher was allowed to leave the hospital and posted a picture of himself from his hotel room on social media.

 

During the lengthy red flag which followed Schumacher's accident, Steiner had already hinted at withdrawing the car.

"Taking any risk tomorrow it's not on, you know, and we are in two weeks in Melbourne, and it's better to focus on that one to make sure that we are in a good state there," Steiner told F1 TV.

"The car, there would be nothing left, everything needs to go back to be checked anyway after an impact like this, so you need to build a complete new car."

Read Also:

Steiner revealed that the team had no radio communication with Schumacher after the impact, meaning the team had to wait for confirmation on its driver's condition.

"We didn't have any contact with radio with him because everything with the impact, it's all digital, it broke up," he explained.

"So we didn't know anything. But then we got the message that he's conscious, that was the most important thing. And then as soon as they had him down, they said he had no exterior injuries."

Marshals recover the remains of the car driven by Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after a heavy crash in Q2

Marshals recover the remains of the car driven by Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after a heavy crash in Q2

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Next article

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez hails "unbelievable lap" for first pole in 215 F1 races

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Uninjured Schumacher transferred to hospital after horrific Jeddah crash

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez

Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
12 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.