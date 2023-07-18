Subscribe
Previous / When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? Next / Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"
Formula 1 News

F1 cost cap cheats should get sporting sanctions, says Domenicali

Formula 1 teams that are caught breaking the cost cap rules should be given sporting sanctions rather than financial penalties, says championship CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1 at the complimentary cruise give giveaway

The FIA is currently working through the submissions for the 2022 season that have been handed to it by teams and has increased its analysis of competitor spending in a bid to stamp out any clever workarounds.

As reported by Motorsport.com last month, this has also included a deep dive into team's non-F1 activities to make sure that ideas are not being fed back to the grand prix operation outside of the cost cap.

Last year, the FIA found itself having to step in and hand down sanctions to Red Bull for an overspend it made in 2021.

However, the decision to fine it $7 million and give it a reduction of 10% wind tunnel development time caused some controversy as some outfits felt it was not a big enough punishment compared to the potential gains the team made.

Red Bull's dominant start to the 2023 season further triggered views that the Milton Keynes-based outfit did not face any downside to the overspend.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said earlier this year: "I think it was not a penalty. It was very low. If you consider that basically, we will improve a bit less than one second over the season in terms of aero, you get the penalty of 10% of this, it's one tenth."

As attention shifts to the 2022 submissions, Domenicali has indicated that he would prefer any rules breaches to result in specific sporting sanctions this time around.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Erik Junius

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Domenicali said: "I would like the penalty to be sporting in case of infringement, it is something we asked for very clearly.

"There are three regulations to be respected: sporting, technical and financial. Any infractions must be punished with sporting measures. You can't go in other directions."

F1's cost cap is governed by the FIA's Financial Regulations, which lay out the punishments that can be meted out in the case of a breach.

The list of sporting sanctions includes a public remand, a deduction of constructors' or drivers' championship points, suspension from sessions at grands prix, reduction in aero testing or a reduction in the cost cap.

Last year's cost cap controversy dragged on until October, something which the FIA is hoping to avoid this year with a much earlier signing off of the team submissions.

Domenicali said it was not up to F1 to get involved in the timing of those investigations being completed, but he hoped things would not take so long this time around.

"Control is in the hands of the FIA," he said. "Personally what I have asked is to anticipate as soon as possible the publication of the investigations made by the staff of the FIA.

"But I say this only because, in this way, it does not give rise to speculation and comments that are not good for anyone."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA

Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA

Formula 1

Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA

Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"

Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"

Formula 1

Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio" Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions" Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Indy IndyCar
Iowa I

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win" Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"

Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race

Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Pocono

Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe