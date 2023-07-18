Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella says any rival claiming that sidepods do not make a difference to Formula 1 car performance are like “Pinocchio” in not telling the truth.
The shape of teams' sidepod designs has been thrust into the spotlight in F1's latest ground effect era as initially there was a fascinating variety of different concepts at play.
However, the advantage that Red Bull appears to have gotten from its downwash concept appears to have won out as many of its rivals have followed suit in copying it.
Ferrari abandoned its in-wash solution at the Spanish Grand Prix to move closer to Red Bull's idea, while Mercedes moved away from its zero-pod idea a race earlier in Monaco.
But while there has been an obvious change of path for teams, many of them have played down the significance of what they have done, insisting that sidepod shape does not make a critical difference in the overall performance of a car.
But that is a viewpoint completely dismissed by Stella, whose own team has aggressively changed its sidepod shape this year and which has helped it make a dramatic step forward in performance.
Instead, Stella thinks that the way that the sidepod helps with airflow both over and around the car and floor area is absolutely key to lap time.
"If there's any team that says that the bodywork and the sidepods don't have an effect in the current regulations, there's this long nose, Pinocchio-style," said Stella, in reference to the fictional wooden puppet whose nose grew every time he told a lie.
"Every aerodynamicist from simulation, to wind tunnel, and measured data at the track, knows that the two things actually work together.
"It's a further dimension that makes this business interesting, because actually we see how much variety we have achieved from a sidepod shape point of view and the way this is interacting with the floor.
Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Photo by: Motorsport Images
"Now it looks like all teams are kind of converging towards the same direction, and I think this process may continue more and more in the future."
Stella has long been clear that, while the floor of current F1 cars is important for performance, the effectiveness of the underside can be increased a lot by the right design of sidepod.
He suggests that having a wide sidepod helps to trigger the airflow to seal the floor better, similar to the way that skirts did in the previous ground effect era to help increase downforce.
Speaking about the benefits of the Red Bull-style sidepods, Stella said: "I wouldn't say simply downwash. I would say wide sidepods.
"I think it's actually the primary concept that seems to interact very well with the floor, because the sidepods in simple terms, act a little bit like mini skirts.
"Aerodynamically these wide sidepods help the suction in the floor. So that's the concept that it looks like you can't do without if you want to maximise the suction in the floor and the load on the car. And it's very clear that everyone is converging in that direction."
Related video
F1 cost cap cheats should get sporting sanctions, says Domenicali
Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA
Piastri helped Norris hit new F1 performance peaks, says McLaren
Piastri helped Norris hit new F1 performance peaks, says McLaren Piastri helped Norris hit new F1 performance peaks, says McLaren
Stella refuses to take sole credit for McLaren’s F1 turnaround
Stella refuses to take sole credit for McLaren’s F1 turnaround Stella refuses to take sole credit for McLaren’s F1 turnaround
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Latest news
Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"
Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions" Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out
Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"
Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win" Chase Briscoe: New Hampshire top-10 "feels like a win"
Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race
Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.