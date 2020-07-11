Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
QU in
00 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases

shares
comments
F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 11:42 AM

Ross Brawn has warned the Formula 1 paddock cannot get complacent despite there being no positive COVID-19 cases after more than 8,000 tests in Austria.

The 2020 season was able to begin at the Red Bull Ring last weekend after F1 outlined strict protocols to make the paddock a "biosphere" and maintain the safety of all attending.

Teams are required to social distance where possible and cannot interact with other teams, while there is no mixing between the paddock and the media.

All personnel in Austria are required to undergo a COVID-19 test every five days, with F1 confirming on Friday there had been no positive results in the last week, covering 4,566 tests.

This took the cumulative total to 8,598 tests in the two-week period, all of which were negative.

F1 managing director of motorsports Brawn said that while the sport's biosphere plan had so far been a success, it was important to remain vigilant, adding that a positive test result is likely at some stage.

"Motor racing as you know is very good at logistics," Brawn said. "It's very good at organising itself. Plan A, Plan B, Plan C is our bread and butter, it's what we do all the time.

"With the FIA, with Formula 1, with the promoters, with the teams, we started regular meetings to work out a plan of how we could go back racing.

"The concept of the biosphere, the big bubble, and then every team is split down into small bubbles, that means we will get a positive at some stage, but we hope then we can control it, and we can minimise the risk.

"My wife was quite concerned about me coming here, and I said this should be the safest place for me to ever be, and that was the objective.

"Touch wood, we've been OK so far, but we can't get complacent. Massive effort and compliments to everyone."

Read Also:

F1 has enjoyed a wide global audience as the first international sport to get back underway following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the suspension of most global events.

But Brawn said the fact so many eyeballs were on F1 meant it could not be seen to let its guard down when it came to protocols and maintaining safety standards.

"We've had a terrific response from this race in terms of TV coverage, our numbers are very high, especially social media and the digital side," Brawn said.

"We had very strong numbers last weekend, and everyone is keen to get racing as long as we can offer a safe environment for everyone to do it.

"We need to make sure that Formula 1, being an international sport, moving around the world, we don't become a sport that takes COVID into a country.

"We've got to be someone that countries can totally rely on as being a safe activity to have."

Related video

Next article
F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Previous article

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Next article

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

Trending Today

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Horner thinks Mercedes was "probably sandbagging" in FP2

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
6m

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

Latest news

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
6m

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

2h
3
Formula 1

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

5
Formula 1

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Styrian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases
Formula 1

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions
Formula 1

F1 warned against breaking Hungary lockdown restrictions

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday
Formula 1

Brawn: Chance F1 qualifying could still go ahead on Saturday

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain
Formula 1

Final Styrian GP practice cancelled due to rain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.