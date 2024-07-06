All Series
Results
Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole in Mercedes 1-2

George Russell took pole position for the British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, at Silverstone for a Mercedes 1-2

Charles Bradley
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Russell will start ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

British Grand Prix grid: Russell on pole from Hamilton

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'25.819  
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'25.990 0.171
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.030 0.211
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'26.203 0.384
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.237 0.418
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'26.338 0.519
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'26.509 0.690
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.585 0.766
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.640 0.821
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.917 1.098
11  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.097 1.278
12  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'27.175 1.356
13  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'27.269 1.450
14  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'27.867 2.048
15  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'27.949 2.130
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'32.431 6.612
17  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'32.905 7.086
18  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'34.557 8.738
19  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'38.348 12.529
20  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'39.804 13.985
What happened in British Grand Prix Q1?

The session started in damp conditions, with Verstappen setting the early pace on intermediates at 1m37.518s. Hamilton beat that as the track continued to dry with 1m37.134s.

Just after drivers switched to slicks, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez spun off at Copse, causing a red flag with 7m30s to go.

The session restarted with everyone on slicks, but with heavy rain in the vicinity. Verstappen went off at Copse but managed to run through the gravel rather than spinning as his team-mate had, but he did sustain damage to his floor.

Piastri led the way with 1m30.895s, as a brief shower arrived, but the track dried again for the final lap. Hamilton went to the top with 1m29.547s, ahead of Russell, and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as Piastri fell to sixth.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Perez and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

British GP Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'29.547   11
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.106 0.559 11
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.496 0.949 10
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'30.557 1.010 10
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'30.895 1.348 9
22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'30.994 1.447 10
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'31.135 1.588 9
24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'31.190 1.643 12
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.264 1.717 11
10  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'31.291 1.744 10
11  1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'31.342 1.795 10
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.410 1.863 10
13  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.596 2.049 9
14  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'31.608 2.061 10
15  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.929 2.382 3
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'32.431 2.884 11
17  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'32.905 3.358 6
18  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'34.557 5.010 11
19  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'38.348 8.801 5
20  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'39.804 10.257 7

What happened in British Grand Prix Q2?

Piastri set the early pace at 1m26.945s, but the final runs defined the session with Norris setting 1m26.559s, lapping 0.164s faster than Russell.

Knocked out at this point were Leclerc, Logan Sargeant (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (RB), Zhou Guanyu and Daniel Ricciardo (RB).

British GP Q2 results: Norris fastest from Russell

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.559   8
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'26.723 0.164 9
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.730 0.171 8
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.733 0.174 9
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'26.770 0.211 8
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'26.796 0.237 8
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'26.843 0.284 8
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'26.847 0.288 8
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.933 0.374 8
10  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.938 0.379 8
11  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.097 0.538 8
12  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'27.175 0.616 10
13  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'27.269 0.710 7
14  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'27.867 1.308 10
15  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'27.949 1.390 8

What happened in British Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Russell led the way with 1m26.024s, 0.006s clear of Norris, Hamilton, Piastri and Verstappen.

On the final runs, Hamilton snatched provisional pole with 1m25.990s but Russell grabbed it back with 1m25.819s, as Norris aborted his final lap after "a little mistake" and was forced to settle for third.

Verstappen salvaged fourth, ahead of Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Sainz, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston).

British GP Q3 results: Russell takes pole

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'25.819   6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'25.990 0.171 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.030 0.211 5
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'26.203 0.384 6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.237 0.418 6
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'26.338 0.519 6
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'26.509 0.690 6
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.585 0.766 6
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.640 0.821 6
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.917 1.098 5
Charles Bradley
© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

