2024 F1 Australian GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

Lando Norris was fastest in Free Practice 1, lapping in 1m18.564s, while Leclerc paced FP2 with a quickest time of 1m17.277s.

Australian GP FP1 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen

What happened in Australian GP Free Practice 1?

The opening session at Albert Park saw Norris set the pace for McLaren, edging out the Red Bull of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GP winner Max Verstappen by just 0.018s.

Third place went to George Russell in the Mercedes, while Ferrari's Leclerc made it four different teams inside the top four. Yuki Tsunoda was fifth for RB in an ultra-competitive session that saw the top eight separated by just over a tenth of a second.

FP1 was red-flagged after Alex Albon ran over the kerbs at Turn 7 and smashed his Williams twice into the barriers on either side of the track. He still managed to finish 12th based on his previous lap time.

Australian GP FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

What happened in Australian GP Free Practice 2?

With more much more rubber laid on the track, Leclerc was able to beat Norris' FP1 benchmark by well over a second to top the times in the afternoon session.

Leclerc's best effort of 1m17.277s put him almost four tenths up on Verstappen's quickest time in the Red Bull, while Carlos Sainz rounded out a strong day for Ferrari in third.

Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were fourth and fifth quickest, while George Russell was again the fastest Mercedes driver in sixth.

Albon missed FP2 after taking severe damage to his Williams in first practice.